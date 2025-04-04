Florida House 2025 Trustee Spring Meeting RSVP

Thursday, May 8 from 9 am - Noon for elected officers, Chapter Presidents, and Committee Chairmen. Please select one ticket if you are attending.
Trustee Under 40 Meeting Attendance
$250
As a Trustee under 40, your dues do not cover participation in the Florida House Meeting Activities. If you are attending the meeting, please make your payment here for ALL meeting activities. This does include the cost of the Distinguished Artist Awards Dinner.
Ride on the High Tide
Free
Join Trustee Tricia Holbrook and her husband Jim on their 65' Hatteras fishing boat for a cruise along the beautiful South Florida coastline on Thursday, May 8 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. The cruise will depart from the Angler's Club, so plan to travel by car or golf cart, just a short distance to the dock to board the boat at 1:00 pm. Return will be at 4:00 pm. Departure is weather dependent, and will not depart in case of high winds. Limited to the first 20 people!
Eco Bike and Golf Cart Tour
Free
Join our guide as they travel through the Ocean Reef property, making stops along the way. We will have a few bicycles available or you can join the group with your golf cart, then meet at the check in lobby for a 2:00 pm departure. The tour returns at 3:30 pm.
Garden and Landscaping Tour
Free
Meet Brightview's Corrine Ferre at Carysfort Lobby on Thursday, May 8 at 2:00 pm to tour the gardens and Florida environment of Ocean Reef. We have two six-seater road carts available for the tour.
Distinguished Artist Award Dinner - Trustees Only
Free
Thursday, May 8. Cocktails at 6pm, Dinner at 7pm at Carysfort Hall. Trustees, there is no charge for Trustees. Trustees under 40, your payment will be made above. You may purchase tickets for your guests below.
Distinguished Artist Award Dinner - Guests
$275
Your guests are welcome to join us at the Distinguished Artist and Authors Dinner Thursday May 8. Cocktails at 6 pm, Dinner at 7 pm at Carysfort Hall.
Trustee Breakfast
Free
Friday, May 9 at 8:00 am on the Tarpon Patio in Carysfort Hall. Trustees only are invited to breakfast on the terrace at 8:00 am prior to the start of the Trustee Business Meeting.
Trustee Business Meeting
Free
Friday, May 9, 8:30 - 11:30 am on the Tarpon Patio in Carysfort Hall. Join us for the Trustee Business Meeting.
Cocktail Party after the Golf Tournament
$100
If your spouse or partner is playing in the Golf Tournament on Friday, May 9 and you would like to attend the cocktail party after play (5:00 - 6:30 pm), please purchase a ticket here. The cocktail party is complimentary for the tournament players.
