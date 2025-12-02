Florida House 2026 Trustee Dues

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Payment of annual dues. If you are making a partial payment, please use the donation option below.
Valid for one year
Payment for Couples who are both Trustees. If you are making a partial payment, please use the donation option below.
Valid for one year
Payment for Trustee dues. If you are making a partial payment, please use the donation option below.
Valid for one year
Payment for Annual Dues. If you are making a partial payment, please use the donation option below.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!