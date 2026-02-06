Florida House Washington D C Inc

Hosted by

Florida House Washington D C Inc

About this event

Florida House Golf Tournament at Seminole Legacy Golf Club (Tallahassee) Player & Reception Registration

2550 Pottsdamer St

Tallahassee, FL 32310, USA

Golfer Registration
$400

Enjoy lunch with Jay Revell, greens fees, swag bag, prize competition, and Awards Ceremony and Reception. You will be paired with another team to create a foursome. To avoid fees, in the drop down menu under "Help Keep Zeffy Free," select "Other," then add "0."

Guest for Awards Ceremony and Reception Only
$50

Your guest can join us for the Awards Ceremony and Reception after play. To avoid fees, in the drop down menu under "Help Keep Zeffy Free," select "Other," then add "0."

Foursome and Hole Sponsor
$2,500

With your team enjoy lunch with Jay Revell, greens fees, swag bag, prize competition, and Awards Ceremony and Reception. Please list the name of your team members. To avoid fees, in the drop down menu under "Help Keep Zeffy Free," select "Other," then add "0."

Add a donation for Florida House Washington D C Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!