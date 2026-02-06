Florida House Golf Tournament at Seminole Legacy Golf Club (Tallahassee) Player & Reception Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy lunch with Jay Revell, greens fees, swag bag, prize competition, and Awards Ceremony and Reception. You will be paired with another team to create a foursome. To avoid fees, in the drop down menu under "Help Keep Zeffy Free," select "Other," then add "0."
Your guest can join us for the Awards Ceremony and Reception after play. To avoid fees, in the drop down menu under "Help Keep Zeffy Free," select "Other," then add "0."
With your team enjoy lunch with Jay Revell, greens fees, swag bag, prize competition, and Awards Ceremony and Reception. Please list the name of your team members. To avoid fees, in the drop down menu under "Help Keep Zeffy Free," select "Other," then add "0."
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!