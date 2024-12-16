2025 Trustee Dues

Trustee Dues
$2,500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Annual contribution for Trustees.
Trustee Under 40 Dues
$500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Annual contribution for Trustees under the age of 40.
Trustee (Ages 41-44) Dues
$1,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Annual contribution for Trustees between the ages of 41-44 who have been Young Trustees or Trustees under 40.
Trustee Couple Dues (PB & Keys Chapters ONLY)
$4,500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

New! Annual contribution for Trustee couples in our new Florida Keys and Palm Beach chapters.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing