Florida House Washington D C Inc
2025 Trustee Dues
Trustee Dues
$2,500
Annual contribution for Trustees.
Trustee Under 40 Dues
$500
Annual contribution for Trustees under the age of 40.
Trustee (Ages 41-44) Dues
$1,000
Annual contribution for Trustees between the ages of 41-44 who have been Young Trustees or Trustees under 40.
Trustee Couple Dues (PB & Keys Chapters ONLY)
$4,500
New! Annual contribution for Trustee couples in our new Florida Keys and Palm Beach chapters.
