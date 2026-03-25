FLHC26: St. Verena

{IMPORTANT} Please note: The Universal trip is mandatory.

If you do NOT have a valid Universal Annual Pass valid on the day of the trip (June 8th Boys) or (June 10th Girls), please purchase the ticket option above "Camp+Universal Ticket". If you DO have a valid Universal Pass, please purchase this ticket.

I understand that if I choose not to purchase a Universal Ticket through the Hymns Camp, I am accepting full responsibility for providing my valid Universal Annual Pass, as indicated on this form. أُقِرُّ أنه في حال اخترت عدم شراء تذكرة ليونيفرسال من خلال معسكر الألحان، فإنني أتحمل المسؤولية الكاملة عن تقديم بطاقة الاشتراك السنوية الصالحة ليونيفرسال، كما هو مذكور في هذا النموذج