Florida JPA State Championship 2025

This ticket is for 1 person to compete in the individual round. All solo competitors must be at least 16 years old and Florida residents.
This ticket is for 2 people to compete in the pairs round. At least one member of the pair must be 16 or older and all must be Florida residents.
This ticket is for 4 people to compete in the pairs round. At least one member of the team must be 16 or older and all must be Florida residents.
If you just want to come for the swap and the casual puzzling, get this ticket. We want to make sure we know how many people are coming. If the cost is a hardship, email [email protected]
