Florida Nursery Growers & Landscape Association's Silent Auction

About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
See the evolution of the golf ball with this shadow box containing 10 golf balls from the beginning of the game c. 1600 to today's 2026.
Starting bid
This shadow box contains an original pin flag from 1996 and a photo with three greats from the game Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus
Starting bid
Starting bid
Along with photos from the historic finish this frame also contains a video loop of the actual video of the finish.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Well made with leather straps.
Starting bid
A silver anklet
Starting bid
Starting bid
A Mexican Oasis With a Stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Eight Days & Seven Nights at Either Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa for Two (Land Only)
Starting bid
4 Nights in your choice of a resort in Puerto Vallarta, Cabo or Costa Rica Choose from 4 and 5-star resorts All meals and beverages included in the resort's all-inclusive plan (some premium items may require additional charge) Booking and concierge services Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion
Starting bid
5 nights accommodation in Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes, or another top Greece destination Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion. Paid upgrades and extensions available Choose from 4 and 5 star resorts at time of booking Hotel breakfast each day Booking and concierge services
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