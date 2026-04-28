Hosted by

Florida Nursery Growers & Landscape Association Inc

About this event

Florida Nursery Growers & Landscape Association's Silent Auction

SP3657-Declaration-of-Independence-250th-USA item
SP3657-Declaration-of-Independence-250th-USA
$195

Starting bid

SP-82 Claypool's Reservoir w_2 Replcia Antquie Duck Calls item
SP-82 Claypool's Reservoir w_2 Replcia Antquie Duck Calls
$295

Starting bid

SP1192 St Andrews w_History of the Golf Ball item
SP1192 St Andrews w_History of the Golf Ball
$295

Starting bid

See the evolution of the golf ball with this shadow box containing 10 golf balls from the beginning of the game c. 1600 to today's 2026.

SP3044-1996-Masters-Mini-Pin-Flag item
SP3044-1996-Masters-Mini-Pin-Flag
$195

Starting bid

This shadow box contains an original pin flag from 1996 and a photo with three greats from the game Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus

SP3659-Michael-Jordan-Retro-Mini-Shoes item
SP3659-Michael-Jordan-Retro-Mini-Shoes
$295

Starting bid

SP3747-Secretariat-Video item
SP3747-Secretariat-Video
$595

Starting bid

Along with photos from the historic finish this frame also contains a video loop of the actual video of the finish.

SP3799-Kobe-Bryant-UV item
SP3799-Kobe-Bryant-UV
$195

Starting bid

Caddyshack Autograph Collage item
Caddyshack Autograph Collage
$395

Starting bid

SP1630 Jack Nicholson item
SP1630 Jack Nicholson
$160

Starting bid

SP3680-Jimmy-Buffett-UV item
SP3680-Jimmy-Buffett-UV
$195

Starting bid

SP2879-Bobby-Bowden-Auto-With-a-Quote item
SP2879-Bobby-Bowden-Auto-With-a-Quote
$350

Starting bid

Myra Weekender Bag item
Myra Weekender Bag
$100

Starting bid

Well made with leather straps.

Jewelry item
Jewelry
$100

Starting bid

A silver anklet

Lavender women's Gift Bag item
Lavender women's Gift Bag
$100

Starting bid

MS-100 Landscape by the Sea item
MS-100 Landscape by the Sea
$1,150

Starting bid

A Mexican Oasis With a Stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Eight Days & Seven Nights at Either Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa for Two (Land Only)

MI-135 4-Night All-Inclusive Puerto Vallarta, Cabo or Costa item
MI-135 4-Night All-Inclusive Puerto Vallarta, Cabo or Costa
$1,820

Starting bid

4 Nights in your choice of a resort in Puerto Vallarta, Cabo or Costa Rica Choose from 4 and 5-star resorts All meals and beverages included in the resort's all-inclusive plan (some premium items may require additional charge) Booking and concierge services Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion

MI-132 Greek Island Choice Getaway item
MI-132 Greek Island Choice Getaway
$1,590

Starting bid

5 nights accommodation in Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes, or another top Greece destination Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion. Paid upgrades and extensions available Choose from 4 and 5 star resorts at time of booking Hotel breakfast each day Booking and concierge services

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