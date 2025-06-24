Florida Panthers Warriors's Silent Auction

GOALIE TRAINING SESSION 60-MINUTE PRIVATE LESSON w/GOALIE COACH BRETT SCHAFFER (GOALIES ONLY) THIS RAFFLE COUPON CAN BE REDEEMED AT THE PANTHERS ICEDEN FOR A PRIVATE GOALIE TRAINING LESSON WITH BRETT SCHAFFER. *This raffle item has been approved by the Panthers IceDen GM, A.J. Congero & Coach Brett Schaffer, and is valid for one session only, and must be used before 6/30/2026.*

GOALIE TRAINING SESSION 60-MINUTE PRIVATE LESSON w/GOALIE COACH BRETT SCHAFFER (GOALIES ONLY) THIS RAFFLE COUPON CAN BE REDEEMED AT THE PANTHERS ICEDEN FOR A PRIVATE GOALIE TRAINING LESSON WITH BRETT SCHAFFER. *This raffle item has been approved by the Panthers IceDen GM, A.J. Congero & Coach Brett Schaffer, and is valid for one session only, and must be used before 6/30/2026.*

seeMoreDetailsMobile