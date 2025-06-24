eventClosed

Florida Panthers Warriors's Silent Auction

Florida Panthers Signed- Panthers Warriors Jersey item
$500

We were fortunate enough to have the majority of the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup team sign this one of a kind Panthers Warriors jersey.
Goalie Lesson with Brett Schaffer item
$75

GOALIE TRAINING SESSION 60-MINUTE PRIVATE LESSON w/GOALIE COACH BRETT SCHAFFER (GOALIES ONLY) THIS RAFFLE COUPON CAN BE REDEEMED AT THE PANTHERS ICEDEN FOR A PRIVATE GOALIE TRAINING LESSON WITH BRETT SCHAFFER. *This raffle item has been approved by the Panthers IceDen GM, A.J. Congero & Coach Brett Schaffer, and is valid for one session only, and must be used before 6/30/2026.*
Ed Belfour #20 - 2006-2007. Signed Framed Picture item
$50

Signed Picture of Florida Panther Ed Belfour #20, 2006-2007. Framed
Thomas Vokoun #29 Signed Framed Picture item
$50

Framed. Signed Picture of Florida Panther Thomas Vokoun #29 , 2007-2011
Jose Theodore #60 - Signed Framed Picture item
$50

Signed Framed Picture of Jose Theodore #60 2011-2013
Coral Springs Country Club- 4 players item
$250

Included are 2 SRIXON Hats, SRIXON Golf Towel and assortment of Tees

