Hosted by

ITE Florida Puerto Rico District

About this event

Sales closed

ITE Florida Puerto Rico District Silent Auction

Orlando City Soccer Club- 2 Tickets item
Orlando City Soccer Club- 2 Tickets
$30

Starting bid

This item is a voucher for two tickets to the Orlando City Soccer Club’s match on 8/16/25 versus KC Sporting.

Value-$100

Cirque du Soleil- 2 Tickets item
Cirque du Soleil- 2 Tickets
$45

Starting bid

This item is a voucher for two tickets to Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life at Disney Springs.

Value-$135

Mango's Tropical Cafe (I-Drive) Gift Certificate & Basket item
Mango's Tropical Cafe (I-Drive) Gift Certificate & Basket
$25

Starting bid

This item is a gift card for $100 to the Mango's Tropical Cafe located at 8126 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819 as well as a gift basket.
Value-$125


Pirate's Cove Adventure Golf (I-Drive)- 6 Tickets item
Pirate's Cove Adventure Golf (I-Drive)- 6 Tickets
$40

Starting bid

This item is for 6 tickets to Pirate's Cove Adventure Mini Golf located at 8501 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819.

Value-$120

Summer House on the Lake (Disney Springs) Gift Card item
Summer House on the Lake (Disney Springs) Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

This item is a $100 gift card for Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs.

Bahama Breeze (Any Location) $100 Gift Card item
Bahama Breeze (Any Location) $100 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

This item is for a $100 gift card for use at any location of Bahama Breeze.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games (I-Drive Area) 2 pack item
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games (I-Drive Area) 2 pack
$30

Starting bid

This item includes a 2-pack for Laser Tag, 7D experience and a $10 game card. Location is 9299 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819.

Value-$100.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games (I-Drive Area) 2 pack item
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games (I-Drive Area) 2 pack
$30

Starting bid

This item includes a 2-pack for Laser Tag, 7D experience and a $10 game card. Location is 9299 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819.

Value-$100.

Orlando Science Center- 4 Admission Passes item
Orlando Science Center- 4 Admission Passes
$30

Starting bid

This item is for 4 admissions passes to the Orlando Science Center located at 777 E Princeton St, Orlando, FL 32803.

Value- $100

Cuban Painting item
Cuban Painting
$50

Starting bid

This item is an unframed Cuban painting. This can be rolled. 23'' wide.

Value-$150

Cuban Painting item
Cuban Painting
$50

Starting bid

This item is an unframed Cuban painting. This can be rolled. 23'' wide.

Value-$150

Wonderworks (I-Drive)- 2 Tickets item
Wonderworks (I-Drive)- 2 Tickets
$25

Starting bid

This item is a certificate for 2 All Access tickets to Wonderworks located at 9067 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

Value-$74

Hyatt Regency Hotel(I-Drive)- 1 Night Stay item
Hyatt Regency Hotel(I-Drive)- 1 Night Stay
$100

Starting bid

This item is a certificate for a one night stay at a Hyatt Regency Hotel located at 9801 International Dr, Orlando, Fl 32819.

Value-$375

Art & History Museums of Maitland- 5 Passes item
Art & History Museums of Maitland- 5 Passes
$10

Starting bid

This item is for 5 Admissions passes to the Art & History Museums of Maitland located at 231 W Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL 32751.

Value-$32

Reunion Resort & Golf Club- 4 Players item
Reunion Resort & Golf Club- 4 Players
$100

Starting bid

This item is for a certificate for a foursome of golf at the Reunion Resort & Gold Club in Kissimmee, Fl.

Value-$650

Innisbrook Golf Resort- 4 Players item
Innisbrook Golf Resort- 4 Players
$100

Starting bid

This item is for a certificate for a foursome of golf on the Island Course at the Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Fl.

Value-$620

*Must use by 10/31/25

Orlando Eye Experience - 4 Tickets item
Orlando Eye Experience - 4 Tickets
$30

Starting bid

This item is for 4 combo tickets to the Orlando Eye, SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium and Madame Tussauds (ICON Park) on I-Drive.

Value- $200.

Seasons 52 $100 Gift Card item
Seasons 52 $100 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

This item is for a $100 gift card to Seasons 52.

Seasons 52 $100 Gift Card item
Seasons 52 $100 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

This item is for a $100 gift card to Seasons 52.

Wellness Basket & Flower Arrangement item
Wellness Basket & Flower Arrangement
$50

Starting bid

Wellness Basket & Flower Arrangement.

Value-$150

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!