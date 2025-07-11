ITE Florida Puerto Rico District Silent Auction

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Starting bid
This item is a voucher for two tickets to the Orlando City Soccer Club’s match on 8/16/25 versus KC Sporting.
Value-$100
Starting bid
This item is a voucher for two tickets to Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life at Disney Springs.
Value-$135
Starting bid
This item is a gift card for $100 to the Mango's Tropical Cafe located at 8126 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819 as well as a gift basket.
Value-$125
Starting bid
This item is for 6 tickets to Pirate's Cove Adventure Mini Golf located at 8501 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819.
Value-$120
Starting bid
This item is a $100 gift card for Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs.
Starting bid
This item is for a $100 gift card for use at any location of Bahama Breeze.
Starting bid
This item includes a 2-pack for Laser Tag, 7D experience and a $10 game card. Location is 9299 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819.
Value-$100.
Starting bid
This item includes a 2-pack for Laser Tag, 7D experience and a $10 game card. Location is 9299 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819.
Value-$100.
Starting bid
This item is for 4 admissions passes to the Orlando Science Center located at 777 E Princeton St, Orlando, FL 32803.
Value- $100
Starting bid
This item is an unframed Cuban painting. This can be rolled. 23'' wide.
Value-$150
Starting bid
This item is an unframed Cuban painting. This can be rolled. 23'' wide.
Value-$150
Starting bid
This item is a certificate for 2 All Access tickets to Wonderworks located at 9067 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
Value-$74
Starting bid
This item is a certificate for a one night stay at a Hyatt Regency Hotel located at 9801 International Dr, Orlando, Fl 32819.
Value-$375
Starting bid
This item is for 5 Admissions passes to the Art & History Museums of Maitland located at 231 W Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL 32751.
Value-$32
Starting bid
This item is for a certificate for a foursome of golf at the Reunion Resort & Gold Club in Kissimmee, Fl.
Value-$650
Starting bid
This item is for a certificate for a foursome of golf on the Island Course at the Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Fl.
Value-$620
*Must use by 10/31/25
Starting bid
This item is for 4 combo tickets to the Orlando Eye, SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium and Madame Tussauds (ICON Park) on I-Drive.
Value- $200.
Starting bid
This item is for a $100 gift card to Seasons 52.
Starting bid
This item is for a $100 gift card to Seasons 52.
Starting bid
Wellness Basket & Flower Arrangement.
Value-$150
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