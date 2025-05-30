Florida School Nutrition Association Inc's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Signature Tranquility Journey Swedish Massage – 80 minutes.
Valued at $140
3750 Maryweather Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Starting bid
4 Tickets to enjoy a day at the Metro Lagoon Epperson. Something for everyone.
Valued at $160.00
31885 Overpass Rd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Starting bid
WonderWorks, a science focused indoor amusement park, combines education and entertainment. With over 100 hands-on exhibits, there is something unique and challenging for all ages. Feel the power of 74mph hurricane–force winds in the Hurricane Shack. Make huge, life–sized bubbles in the Bubble Lab. Get the NASA treatment in our Astronaut Training Gyro and experience zero gravity. Nail it by lying on the death–defying Bed of Nails.
Valued at $80
9067 International Drive Orlando, FL 32819 US
Starting bid
Rated among the best aquariums in the US, The Florida Aquarium welcomes visitors to experience a wide variety of aquatic and terrestrial animals – including sea turtles, sharks, lemurs, otters – with the goal of building awareness and inspiring conservation action.
Valued at $120
701 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
Starting bid
Tampa Bay Buccaneer #27 Zyon McCollum (CB) autographed football
Valued at $125
(Yes, there are 2 autographed footballs)
Starting bid
Tampa Bay Buccaneer #27 Zyon McCollum (CB) autographed football
Valued at $125
(Yes, there are 2 autographed footballs)
Starting bid
Discover the Magic of Color® at Crayola Experience, Crayola’s premier, one-of-a-kind family attraction! Dozens of colorful and creative activities and a full day of fun awaits families in Orlando, FL. The colorful adventures of Crayola Experience help kids and adults alike explore art and technology, express their creativity and experience color in a whole new way.
Valued at $60
8001 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32809
Starting bid
Voted Tampa’s Best Family Attraction and 13-time winner of TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, ZooTampa offers unforgettable adventures for all ages. Enjoy an amazing, lush tropical setting with naturalistic habitats that provide up-close connections with animals from around the world.
Valued at $80
1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Starting bid
Explore Kennedy Space Center, Florida's gateway to space. Get up close to historic spacecraft, meet astronauts, and witness rocket launches. Immerse yourself in the epic story of space exploration, from the Apollo missions to the Space Shuttle era. It's a thrilling journey through NASA's achievements, perfect for space enthusiasts of all ages.
Valued at $300
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
Space Commerce Way, Merritt Island, FL 32953
Starting bid
Lux Wine Tasting for 4
Valued at $60
Any Cooper's Hawk Location
Starting bid
4 tickets for game play, 4 tickets for bowling, and 4 tickets for laser tag., as well as a note book, fidget toys, and a go cup.
Valued at $300
2839 Creek Grass Wy, Lutz, FL 33559
Starting bid
$75 Tarpon Springs gift card along with a SteamWorks Pub $25 gift card. Grab dinner before going and seeing the animals at the aquarium.
Valued at $100
1722 N Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 (Aquarium)
5781 Nebraska Ave, New Port Richey, FL 34652 (Pub)
Starting bid
iSmash 2 - $25 gift cards & Bonefish Grill gift card $25 gift card
Grab dinner to energize your strength to smash some items at iSmash.
Valued at $75
863 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 (iSmash)
Multiple Locations for Bonefish Grill
Starting bid
iSmash 2 - $25 gift cards & BubbaQue gift card $20 gift card
Grab dinner to energize your strength to smash some items at iSmash.
Valued at $70
863 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 (iSmash)
Multiple Locations for BubbaQue
Starting bid
2 - Admit 2 tickets to the Side Splitters Comedy Club located in Wesley Chapel.
Valued $114
6333 Wesley Grove Blvd Theater, Unit 7, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Starting bid
2 shirts- 1 sz xl and 1 sz L, 2 go cups, cooler bag, 1 coupon for hot drink, and 1 coupon for wawa tea.
Valued at $50
Starting bid
All Day Water Taxi Pass for 2 & BubbaQue's $20 Gift Card
Jump on and off the water taxi all day long and grab a bite to eat at BubbaQue's
Valued $88
Pirate Water Taxi- all around Hills river downtown
Multiple Locations for BubbaQue's
Starting bid
2 - $20 gift cards for BubbaQue's
Valued at $40
Multiple Locations
Starting bid
Redeemable for 2 - 2D or 3D tickets movie - upgrades available for additional fees.
6333 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Starting bid
6 Month Membership for a party of 5. Must be redeemed by 11.07.2025.
Museum of Science & Industry, 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33617
