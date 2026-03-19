Florida Statewide Organization Life Member

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About the memberships
No expiration
One-time payment for Florida Statewide Organization Life Membership. This membership represents a permanent investment in the work, programs, scholarships, and statewide initiatives that strengthen Omega throughout Florida. Once submitted, this payment will be processed toward your Florida Statewide Organization Life Membership obligation. Thank you for making this lasting commitment to our brotherhood. 💜💛
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!