Florida Technology Council Training and Certifications

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About the memberships
Earn the 21 hours required for the CCMP
certification exam.
Earn the 21 hours required for the CCMP
certification exam.
Earn the 21 hours required for the CCMP
certification exam.
Earn the 21 hours required for the CCMP
certification exam.
Earn the 21 hours required for the CCMP
certification exam.
Earn the 21 hours required for the CCMP
certification exam.
Earn the 21 hours required for the CCMP
certification exam.
Earn the 21 hours required for the CCMP
certification exam.
Earn the 35 hours required for the PMP
certification exam.
Earn the 35 hours required for the PMP
certification exam.
June 15-29
July 9-23
August 1-29, 3-24
Earn the 35 hours required for the PMP
certification exam.
Earn the 35 hours required for the PMP
certification exam.
Earn the 35 hours required for the PMP
certification exam.
Earn the 21 hours required for the PMI-ACP certification exam.
Earn the 23 hours required for the CAPM
certification exam.
Learn the foundations of AI and applications in OCM frameworks
An Introduction to core project management concepts, terminology, and practices used to plan and deliver successful initiatives
An Introduction to core project management concepts, terminology, and practices used to plan and deliver successful initiatives
An Introduction to core project management concepts, terminology, and practices used to plan and deliver successful initiatives
An Introduction to core project management concepts, terminology, and practices used to plan and deliver successful initiatives
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