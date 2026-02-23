Offered by

Florida Technology Council

About the memberships

Florida Technology Council Training and Certifications

CCMP Certification Boot Camp - April 21-23
$1,280

Earn the 21 hours required for the CCMP

certification exam.


CCMP Certification Boot Camp - May 4-19
$1,280

Earn the 21 hours required for the CCMP

certification exam.


CCMP Certification Boot Camp - May 19-21
$1,280

Earn the 21 hours required for the CCMP

certification exam.


CCMP Certification Boot Camp - June 1-16
$1,280

Earn the 21 hours required for the CCMP

certification exam.


CCMP Certification Boot Camp - July 13-28
$1,280

Earn the 21 hours required for the CCMP

certification exam.


CCMP Certification Boot Camp - July 14-16
$1,280

Earn the 21 hours required for the CCMP

certification exam.


CCMP Certification Boot Camp - August 4-6
$1,280

Earn the 21 hours required for the CCMP

certification exam.


CCMP Certification Boot Camp - August 10-25
$1,280

Earn the 21 hours required for the CCMP

certification exam.


PMP Certification Boot Camp - May 18-28
$1,099

Earn the 35 hours required for the PMP

certification exam.

PMP Certification Boot Camp - June 15-29
$1,099

Earn the 35 hours required for the PMP

certification exam.

PMP Certification Boot Camp - July 9-23
$1,099

June 15-29

July 9-23

August 1-29, 3-24


Earn the 35 hours required for the PMP

certification exam.

PMP Certification Boot Camp - August 1-29
$1,099

Earn the 35 hours required for the PMP

certification exam.

PMP Certification Boot Camp - August 3-24
$1,099

Earn the 35 hours required for the PMP

certification exam.

PMI-ACP Certification Boot Camp
$1,149

Earn the 21 hours required for the PMI-ACP certification exam.

CAPM Certification Boot Camp
$1,069

Earn the 23 hours required for the CAPM

certification exam.

AI-OCM Foundations
$389

Learn the foundations of AI and applications in OCM frameworks

Foundations in Project Management - May 8
$489

An Introduction to core project management concepts, terminology, and practices used to plan and deliver successful initiatives

Foundations in Project Management - May 9
$489

An Introduction to core project management concepts, terminology, and practices used to plan and deliver successful initiatives

Foundations in Project Management - May 23
$489

An Introduction to core project management concepts, terminology, and practices used to plan and deliver successful initiatives

Foundations in Project Management - June 5
$489

An Introduction to core project management concepts, terminology, and practices used to plan and deliver successful initiatives

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