Florida Trappers Association's Logo Trucker Hat

Choose Color of Hat and Patch design. Includes US flag patch that is removeable and patch of design of your choice. (flag patch shown lying on hat brim in photo) Available in Black, Dark Gray, Khaki Beige, Navy, Camo Five Design choices include Bobcat, Coyote, Hog, Alligator, Python

Choose Color of Hat and Patch design. Includes US flag patch that is removeable and patch of design of your choice. (flag patch shown lying on hat brim in photo) Available in Black, Dark Gray, Khaki Beige, Navy, Camo Five Design choices include Bobcat, Coyote, Hog, Alligator, Python

More details...