Florida Trappers Association

Offered by

Florida Trappers Association

About the memberships

Florida Trappers Association's Memberships

Regular Membership
$60

Valid until April 16, 2027

Included 1-year subscription to the Trappers Post

Associate Membership
$45

Valid until April 16, 2027

This membership is great for wives, adult family members, and those out of state who want to stay in touch.

Youth Membership
$35

Valid until April 16, 2027

Includes 1 year of Trappers Post (1 subscription per household - if additional member already receiving subscription, additional subscription will not be added)

Family Annual Membership
$100

Valid until April 16, 2027

Up to 4 persons - Includes 1 year of Trappers Post (1 subscription per household - if additional member already receiving subscription, additional subscription will not be added)

Lifetime membership Age 18-40
$700

No expiration

Includes 1st year Trapper Post (Additional years can be purchased annually for the member price of $15 by contacting FTA Secretary or the Trapper Post directly.

Lifetime membership Age 41-60
$400

No expiration

Includes 1st year Trapper Post (Additional years can be purchased annually for the member price of $15 by contacting FTA Secretary or the Trapper Post directly.

Lifetime membership Age 61 and up
$300

No expiration

Includes 1st year Trapper Post (Additional years can be purchased annually for the member price of $15 by contacting FTA Secretary or the Trapper Post directly.

Trapper's Post for Lifetime Members
$15

Valid until April 16, 2027

This is half the yearly cost if you go straight to them.

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