Florida UU Women's Retreat

One queen bed, in-suite bathroom, shared kitchenette and lounge, in a cabin with four resident rooms. For photos, see https://dayspringfla.org/cabins/
One queen bed, in-suite bathroom, shared kitchenette and lounge, in a cabin with four resident rooms. For photos, see https://dayspringfla.org/cabins/
Semi-Private Room
$260
Two twin beds, in-suite bathroom, shared kitchenette and lounge, in a cabin with four 2-person resident rooms. For photos, see https://dayspringfla.org/cabins/
Two twin beds, in-suite bathroom, shared kitchenette and lounge, in a cabin with four 2-person resident rooms. For photos, see https://dayspringfla.org/cabins/
Dormitory
$200
Lower bunk bed (bedding provided) in a dormitory room housing a total of six residents. Shared segregated-sex bathroom adjacent to dormitory, shared lounge adjacent. For photos, see https://dayspringfla.org/dorms/.
Lower bunk bed (bedding provided) in a dormitory room housing a total of six residents. Shared segregated-sex bathroom adjacent to dormitory, shared lounge adjacent. For photos, see https://dayspringfla.org/dorms/.
Commuter without Lodging
$156
All meals and activities on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
All meals and activities on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
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