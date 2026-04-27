Florida Water Tours-Hawksbill

Fast Fun Facts:

Who:Hawksbill Classroom

What: Marine Science Field Trip with Florida Water Tours

Where: Camachee Cove Marina

When: Thursday, May 7th, 2026 from 12:00-2:00 (Normal drop off at school then parents pick up at the Florida Water Tours Office (107 Yacht Club Dr, St. Augustine, FL 32084) at 2:00.

***Cost: $16.00 per student (Please use the Zeffy link for your correct class.)

*** This waiver needs to be filled out along with the payment on Zeffy https://web.wherewolf.co.nz/9ycbd7





Have a great weekend,

Hawksbill Class



