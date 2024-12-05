Florida Wiener Dog Derby XV with Riverfest Tampa FL

Play dress up with your pup, or just dress your pup. We will award ribbons to judges choice in one of 5 categories: Best Group (2 or more pups) Best Human/Pup Combo (owner must be dressed with 1 or more pups Best Theme (Jurassic Park) Most Humorous Most Original Best of Winners (will receive a gift card prize from one of our event sponsors) This contest will be held at 10:45 just before Race opening ceremonies. Please be dressed and ready to enter the Raceway at 10:45. No need to check in. We will announce all contestants by your pup(s) first and last name. Yes, it is only $1 to register for this fun contest!

Play dress up with your pup, or just dress your pup. We will award ribbons to judges choice in one of 5 categories: Best Group (2 or more pups) Best Human/Pup Combo (owner must be dressed with 1 or more pups Best Theme (Jurassic Park) Most Humorous Most Original Best of Winners (will receive a gift card prize from one of our event sponsors) This contest will be held at 10:45 just before Race opening ceremonies. Please be dressed and ready to enter the Raceway at 10:45. No need to check in. We will announce all contestants by your pup(s) first and last name. Yes, it is only $1 to register for this fun contest!

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