Florida Wiener Dog Derby XV with Riverfest Tampa FL

Race Registration for Dachshund or Wanna-Be
Dachshunds will be divided into Divisions based on your pups age and ability (Puppy-Ween Teen-Awesome Adult-Frosty Flyers-Super Seniors-Chariots of Fire-Courageous & Challenged). All other breed dogs under 35 pounds registered to race will be placed in Wanna-be class. We will send you the race heat schedule per age division by Friday May 2.
Race Registration for Dachshund or Wanna-Be
Dachshunds will be divided into Divisions based on your pups age and ability (Puppy-Ween Teen-Awesome Adult-Frosty Flyers-Super Seniors-Chariots of Fire-Courageous & Challenged). All other breed dogs under 35 pounds registered to race will be placed in Wanna-be class. We will send you the race heat schedule per age division by Friday May 2.
Fun Game Package
$25
Play all our fun games throughout the day! Best Nose, Speed Trap, Best Kisser, Best Tail, Toilet Paper Wrap (save $10)
Play all our fun games throughout the day! Best Nose, Speed Trap, Best Kisser, Best Tail, Toilet Paper Wrap (save $10)
Speed Trap Game -all breed dogs-
$7
This is a solo race in which Deputy Dawg will clock your speed with his radar gun on a 65 foot speedway! You get 2 runs & your fastest time will be officially recorded on your pups speeding ticket (you get to keep)! Race to be the fastest pup in your class: Compact (under 25 pounds), Sedan (26-45 pounds) Lux Suv (46 pounds +). The game opens at 11am and will run till 2pm. Awards will be given at 2:00 pm between the Dachshund races on the Wiener Dog Speedway.
This is a solo race in which Deputy Dawg will clock your speed with his radar gun on a 65 foot speedway! You get 2 runs & your fastest time will be officially recorded on your pups speeding ticket (you get to keep)! Race to be the fastest pup in your class: Compact (under 25 pounds), Sedan (26-45 pounds) Lux Suv (46 pounds +). The game opens at 11am and will run till 2pm. Awards will be given at 2:00 pm between the Dachshund races on the Wiener Dog Speedway.
Best Nose Game -all breed dogs-
$7
This is a times treat seeking game in which your pup will be timed while he attempts to find the magic box of pup treats in a sea of other smells and toys. This game is all breed and all ages. Our top 3 treat seekers with the fastest times will be given awards. This game runs from 11am - 2pm with awards at 2pm, between the Dachshund races, on the Wiener Dog Speedway.
This is a times treat seeking game in which your pup will be timed while he attempts to find the magic box of pup treats in a sea of other smells and toys. This game is all breed and all ages. Our top 3 treat seekers with the fastest times will be given awards. This game runs from 11am - 2pm with awards at 2pm, between the Dachshund races, on the Wiener Dog Speedway.
Best Kisser Game -all breed dogs-
$7
Pucker up and smooch with your pup! We stop the races for this game (see official event schedule for exact time). We will call everyone registered out to the Speedway and at the command of go, you and your pup will put your affection on display; non kissing/licking pups will be eliminated and our top 3 kissers will be awarded!
Pucker up and smooch with your pup! We stop the races for this game (see official event schedule for exact time). We will call everyone registered out to the Speedway and at the command of go, you and your pup will put your affection on display; non kissing/licking pups will be eliminated and our top 3 kissers will be awarded!
Best Tail Game -all breed dogs-
$7
Does your pup have a happy booty? Get your pup to wail their tails off in this happy happy joy joy contest. We will call all tail wagers to the Speedway (see event schedule for the exact time) and at the command of go, get your dog all wag crazy happy! As pups loose their enthusiasm, they will be eliminated. Our top 3 wagers will receive awards.
Does your pup have a happy booty? Get your pup to wail their tails off in this happy happy joy joy contest. We will call all tail wagers to the Speedway (see event schedule for the exact time) and at the command of go, get your dog all wag crazy happy! As pups loose their enthusiasm, they will be eliminated. Our top 3 wagers will receive awards.
Toilet Paper Wrap Game -all breed dogs-
$7
This is a fun game that requires a little team work, craft and speed...and a good sense of humor. We will call all TP Warp contestants to the Speedway (see event schedule for the exact time) and hand you a new roll of TP. At the command of GO, you will simply wrap the TP on your beloved pup. Easy right? Our fastest 3 wrappers will receive awards.
This is a fun game that requires a little team work, craft and speed...and a good sense of humor. We will call all TP Warp contestants to the Speedway (see event schedule for the exact time) and hand you a new roll of TP. At the command of GO, you will simply wrap the TP on your beloved pup. Easy right? Our fastest 3 wrappers will receive awards.
Costume Contest -all breed dogs-
$1
Play dress up with your pup, or just dress your pup.
We will award ribbons to judges choice in one of 5 categories:
Best Group (2 or more pups)
Best Human/Pup Combo (owner must be dressed with 1 or more pups
Best Theme (Jurassic Park)
Most Humorous
Most Original
Best of Winners (will receive a gift card prize from one of our event sponsors)
This contest will be held at 10:45 just before Race opening ceremonies. Please be dressed and ready to enter the Raceway at 10:45. No need to check in. We will announce all contestants by your pup(s) first and last name.
Yes, it is only $1 to register for this fun contest!
Play dress up with your pup, or just dress your pup.
We will award ribbons to judges choice in one of 5 categories:
Best Group (2 or more pups)
Best Human/Pup Combo (owner must be dressed with 1 or more pups
Best Theme (Jurassic Park)
Most Humorous
Most Original
Best of Winners (will receive a gift card prize from one of our event sponsors)
This contest will be held at 10:45 just before Race opening ceremonies. Please be dressed and ready to enter the Raceway at 10:45. No need to check in. We will announce all contestants by your pup(s) first and last name.
Yes, it is only $1 to register for this fun contest!
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