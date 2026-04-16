Florida Women Landowners Association's Shop

About this shop
3X3 inch cotton patch to sew or adhere to clothing
This key chain is a favorite for FWLA Members. It is a high quality item.
This 18 oz Tumbler is vacuum insulated to keep your beverages hot or cold. The FWLA Logo is laser engraved for a quality long lasting glass.
This 21 oz Water Bottle is topped with a wooden lid. It is vacuum insulated to keep your beverages hot or cold. The FWLA Logo is laser engraved for a quality long lasting bottle.
Show your FWLA Pride by flying this beautiful garden flag. It comes complete with a sturdy stand.
This outdoor aluminum sign measures
Width: 20" Height: 12". With rounded corners and conveniant drilled holes it is sturdy and easy to install. Customize it with your name or farm name. High "street sign" quality. Price includes shipping.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!