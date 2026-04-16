Florida Women Landowners Association

Offered by

Florida Women Landowners Association

About this shop

Florida Women Landowners Association's Shop

Cotton FWLA Patch item
Cotton FWLA Patch
$3

3X3 inch cotton patch to sew or adhere to clothing               

Epoxy Keychain item
Epoxy Keychain
$5

This key chain is a favorite for FWLA Members. It is a high quality item.

18 oz Tumbler item
18 oz Tumbler
$20

This 18 oz Tumbler is vacuum insulated to keep your beverages hot or cold. The FWLA Logo is laser engraved for a quality long lasting glass.                     

21 oz Water Bottle item
21 oz Water Bottle
$25

This 21 oz Water Bottle is topped with a wooden lid. It is vacuum insulated to keep your beverages hot or cold. The FWLA Logo is laser engraved for a quality long lasting bottle.    

FWLA Garden Flag with Stand item
FWLA Garden Flag with Stand
$30

Show your FWLA Pride by flying this beautiful garden flag. It comes complete with a sturdy stand.

Aluminum Outdoor Sign with Rounded Corners item
Aluminum Outdoor Sign with Rounded Corners
$100

This outdoor aluminum sign measures

Width: 20" Height: 12". With rounded corners and conveniant drilled holes it is sturdy and easy to install. Customize it with your name or farm name. High "street sign" quality. Price includes shipping.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!