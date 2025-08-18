Florida Youth Sporting Clays Association Sponsorships

No expiration
Sponsorships can be paid by sending a check to FYSCA 11600 Appaloosa CT, Port St Lucie, FL 34987
Valid for one year
Sponsorship includes all of the below benefits plus reserved table for 8 during banquet, entry for 4 to the fundraising shoot, 5 minutes to speak at each event and more.
Valid for one year
Sponsorship includes all of the below benefits plus your name/logo on all materials for this year, linked logo on the FYSCA website, reserved seating for 4 during the banquet, 2 station signs at each shoot, 1 entry for the fundraising shoot, 1 sponsored membership
Valid for one year
Sponsorship includes all of the below benefits plus your name on all printed materials for this year, your logo on the FYSCA website, 1 station sign at each shoot and one reserved seat for the banquet
Valid for one year
As a basic sponsor, your name will appear on the FYSCA website and t-shirts as a sponsor, you will be announced during the banquet and will have the option to have a vendor booth at each event.
Valid for one year
Your name will appear on a banner of booster sponsors
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!