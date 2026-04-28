The word "Flourish" is prominently displayed in the foreground over a vibrant, abstract floral-like background.
Together We Church

Hosted by

Together We Church

About this event

Flourish 2026

620 N Cemetery Rd

Yukon, OK 73099, USA

General Admission
$25

Don't miss it — this is going to be unforgettable! Join us for powerful worship and a life-giving message from Julie Mullins that will leave you encouraged, inspired, and renewed.


Every woman who registers will receive a FREE Flourish t-shirt — just select your size at checkout!


Childcare is available for children in 5th grade and under when you preregister. Spots are limited, so be sure to secure yours and register today at this link: https://togetherwechurch.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/3722067




**Please note before you enter your payment information, it will ask you to contribute an additional amount. Simply select "other" and put in 0.00 under "contribution".

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!