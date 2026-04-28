Flourish 2026

Don't miss it — this is going to be unforgettable! Join us for powerful worship and a life-giving message from Julie Mullins that will leave you encouraged, inspired, and renewed.





Every woman who registers will receive a FREE Flourish t-shirt — just select your size at checkout!





Childcare is available for children in 5th grade and under when you preregister. Spots are limited, so be sure to secure yours and register today at this link: https://togetherwechurch.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/3722067













**Please note before you enter your payment information, it will ask you to contribute an additional amount. Simply select "other" and put in 0.00 under "contribution".