Soroptimist International Of Coronado

Hosted by

Soroptimist International Of Coronado

About this event

Flourish - Evening Benefiting Women & Girls

2000 Visalia Row

Coronado, CA 92118, USA

Individual Tickets
$75
Available until May 14
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Table for Eight (Non-Sponsor)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved seating

Presenting Sponsor
$20,000

Two Premiere VIP Tables for Eight, Top Billing as Presenting Sponsor, Title recognition at event and on all marketing material, including website, newspaper, signage, and slide show

Impact Sponsor
$10,000

One VIP Table for Eight, Billing as Impact Sponsor, Premiere recognition at event and on all marketing material, including website, newspaper, signage, and slide show

Dream Builder Sponsor
$5,000

VIP Table for Eight, Special Recognition at event and on all marketing material, including website, newspaper, signage, and slide show

Champion Sponsor
$2,500

Reserved Table for Four, Special Recognition at event and on all marketing material, including website, newspaper, signage, and slide show

Underwriting-Dinner
$10,000
Underwriting- Entertainment and AV
$5,000
Program and Presentation
$3,000
Underwriting-Beverages and Hosted Bar
$2,500
Underwriting- Invitations,Signage, and Materials
$2,000
Underwriting- Sweet Desserts
$1,000
Underwriting- Decorations and Favors
$500
Underwriting- Registration and Check out
$500
Add a donation for Soroptimist International Of Coronado

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