Flourish Your Faith Ministries's Shop

Flourish with Scripture: Ephesians (Virtual Bible Study) is a one-time, live online Bible study designed to help you grow deeper in Scripture with structure, encouragement, and community.

Over 8 weeks on Zoom, we’ll walk through the book of Ephesians together in a guided, faith-building experience that’s easy to follow and meaningful to live out.

This live virtual group experience is a special one-time launch of Flourish with Scripture.





After the live launch, the study will be available as video sessions with an accompanying workbook, so people can complete it at home, in churches, and in small groups.





About the Virtual Study on Ephesians:





St. Paul’s letter to the Ephesians is a profound and influential book in the New Testament that focuses on salvation, grace, unity, and spiritual warfare.

Our team felt led by the Holy Spirit to launch our series, Flourish with Scripture, with this thought-provoking and life-shaping epistle. Join Mary Bielski, along with Teresa Pastor and Adriana Gonzalez, on a journey through Ephesians that will help shape your identity in Christ, draw your heart towards Christian unity, further your path towards spiritual maturity, and equip you for spiritual warfare.