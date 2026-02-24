Flower Crawl

Participants can look forward to a delightful self-guided adventure through downtown Centralia, where you’ll explore charming local shops, collect fresh flowers with greenery, and take advantage of special promotions. As you stroll, you’ll have the opportunity to assemble your own beautiful bouquet to take home! Plus, for every $20 spent, you’ll earn an entry into an exciting Mother’s Day giveaway. At check-in, participants will receive a branded bouquet holder and a walking map with event details and sponsor information—ensuring a memorable and immersive downtown experience.