Flower Crawl

About this event
Participants can look forward to a delightful self-guided adventure through downtown Centralia, where you’ll explore charming local shops, collect fresh flowers with greenery, and take advantage of special promotions. As you stroll, you’ll have the opportunity to assemble your own beautiful bouquet to take home! Plus, for every $20 spent, you’ll earn an entry into an exciting Mother’s Day giveaway. At check-in, participants will receive a branded bouquet holder and a walking map with event details and sponsor information—ensuring a memorable and immersive downtown experience.
A fun, creative option for little ones! Kids will collect six hand-drawn stems, receive a pack of markers, and take home a sweet treat while designing their very own bouquet. Limited to 100 tickets.
A fun, creative option for little ones! Kids will collect six hand-drawn stems, receive a pack of markers, and take home a sweet treat while designing their very own bouquet. Prefer something quick? A limited number of pre-assembled grab-and-go bouquets will also be available for easy pick-up and instant enjoyment.
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