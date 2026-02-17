Flower Crawl Business Participation 2026

About this event
Register your business to be part of the Second Annual Downtown Flower Crawl on May 9 and help create a vibrant, flower-filled spring experience that brings new and returning customers through your doors
As the Presenting Sponsor, your business will receive premier logo placement across all event marketing—including social media, print materials, and a featured spot on a digital billboard—maximizing your visibility throughout the community leading up to the Downtown Flower Crawl.
Sponsorship receives free participation for their business as well as 4 tickets to the event.
Become a Supporting Sponsor of the Downtown Flower Crawl and receive prominent logo recognition across event marketing and materials while demonstrating your commitment to a vibrant, thriving downtown Centralia.
Sponsorship receives free participation for their business as well as 2 tickets to the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!