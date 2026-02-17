Centralia Downtown Association

Hosted by

Centralia Downtown Association

About this event

Flower Crawl Business Participation 2026

Downtown Centralia

Business Participation
$50

Register your business to be part of the Second Annual Downtown Flower Crawl on May 9 and help create a vibrant, flower-filled spring experience that brings new and returning customers through your doors

Presenting Sponsor
$500

As the Presenting Sponsor, your business will receive premier logo placement across all event marketing—including social media, print materials, and a featured spot on a digital billboard—maximizing your visibility throughout the community leading up to the Downtown Flower Crawl. 


Sponsorship receives free participation for their business as well as 4 tickets to the event.

Supporting Sponsor
$250

Become a Supporting Sponsor of the Downtown Flower Crawl and receive prominent logo recognition across event marketing and materials while demonstrating your commitment to a vibrant, thriving downtown Centralia.


Sponsorship receives free participation for their business as well as 2 tickets to the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!