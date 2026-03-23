2026 FMHS Rosette Spring Show Booster Club's Silent Auction

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About this event
April 18th: FMHS Jag Arena, Flower Mound, TX (after final show); OR - Sunday, April 19 (3-5 pm), Monday, April 20 (6-7 pm) from Julie Brand at: 3624 Leanne Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75022 (Phone: 817-360-2358)
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Hit the road and explore the Lone Star State! The winner of this basket will enjoy: *Frank Buck Zoo (Gainesville, TX) - 4 tickets (2 adults, 2 kids) ; *Texas Ranger Hall of Fame Museum (Waco, TX)- 2 family passes; *Waco Civic Theatre- 4 tickets; *Brazos bar&bistro (Waco) *Stars and Stripes Drive-In (New Braunfels, TX) - 6 tickets; *McKenna Children's Museum (New Braunfels, TX) - 4 tickets; *Hillsboro Bingo - Half pay set, minis, hot dog and drink; *Milk and Honey Ranch (Burton, TX) - 4 people / 1 day; *Grandaddy Willow - Wellness Shop (Waco, TX) - $50; *Buc-ee's gift card - $25; *Buc-ee's plush and snacks; *Road trip games; *Stanley tumbler.
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Want to add some fun to your dinner plans? Here's a basket that will give you many ways to do just that! The winner will receive: *Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza - Two - 3 course dinner certificates with bear plush toy; *Lambeau's America Kitchen - Two $25 gift cards; *Marty B's - $40 gift card (good at any Marty B's establishment); *Jakes Burgers - Two $50 gift certificates; *Rosa's Cafe - $25 gift card; *In-N-Out Burger - 10 Valued Guest Meal Cards; *Enzo's Pizzaria - Free XL pizza; *Culver's Restaurant- $20 gift card; *Chick-fil-A - $20 gift card and plus toy; *Added bonus: Guzman House Keeping Services - 2 free oven cleanings and zero dishes with supplied plates and cups.
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Need a jump start towards being a little more healthy & zen? The winner of this basket will receive: *Just Stretch It (Flower Mound) - 25 minute stretch; *StretchMed (Parker Square) - $96 Intro Stretch Assessment; *Clean Eatz Basket - 1/2 off 10 meals and goodies; *Face the Day - 1-hour facial ($125 value); Agua Plus Alkaline Hydration bottled water, 2 sweatshirts, 2 hats; *Smoothie King - $20 gift card; *Tropical Smoothie- $20 gift card; *Roller for muscle recovery; *Yoga block; *Sports water bottle; *Relief Shower Steamers.
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Ready to get artsy & creative? The winner of this basket will receive: *Art House - Art party for 8; *Framed Art Piece from The Art Room in Denton; *Ft. Worth Botanical garden- 4 tickets *Michaels - $20 gift card; * Hobby Lobby - $20 gift card; *markers, colored pencils, watercolors, watercolor pad.
Starting bid
Ready for some fun in the sun? The winner of this basket will receive: *Hawaiian Falls - 4 daily admission tickets; *Fort Worth Zoo - 2 admission tickets; *Whoa Zone Grapevine - Summer 2026 Family 4 Pack Single Splash tickets; *The Cove (Little Elm) - 5 Weekday Passes and a 3-hour Cabana Rental; *NRJ2O Water Park- 2 tickets; *Handels Ice Cream - $20 gift card; *beach towel, goggles, pool toys, sidewalk chalk, water balloons, frisbee, bubble machine and bubble refills.
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Want a "rain check" ready to cash in anytime? The winner of this basket will receive: *Perot Museum - 1 year family membership; *Arcade 92 - 4 admission tickets; *Cinepolis Movie Theaters - 4 tickets, 2 popcorn orders, 2 Icees; *Meow Wolf - 2 admission tickets; *Stacking Cups game; *Wobbles crochet kit - narwhal kit; *Elmers Slime Kit, *Disney Moana 1000 piece puzzle, *Activity books (Foil Fun, Paint by Sticker, Rainy Day activities); *Dominos $40 gift card; *FroYo Joes- $20 gift card; *Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop- 3 trips to the candy buffet
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Ready to pamper your fur baby? The winner of this basket will receive: *Honey Hound mobile grooming - $50 gift card; *Pawsome Pets Grooming Salon - $100 gift card; *Fur the Love - Bath&Brush service, Bath&Haircut or Bath&De-shed services; *Woofies of Grapevine - Two $150 gift certificates; *Angel Pet Watch - Two $100 gift cards; *2 bags of dog treats, monkey and elephant rope toys; *Crinkle bunny toy; *Pet Soft Splash Sprinkler Pad And towel *frisbee & tennis balls *Hollywood Feed - $20 gift card; *Petsmart - $20 gift card;
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No hair appointment? No problem! The winner of this basket will receive: *Nexpore blowdryer; *$20 off Blowout at drybar: *KENRA Thermal Spray Heat Protectant; *Batiste dry shampoo; *Kitsch satin pillowcase; *Kitsch microfiber hair towel; *Native Coconut&Vanilla shampoo & conditioner; *heatless curl rods; *NatureWell Nourishing hair oil; *Wet brush.
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We "heard it through the grapevine", that you could use a little fun and relaxation! The winner of this basket will receive: *Messina Hof wine tasting for 6 guests; *Amazing Nails by Tish - Six $25 gift cards, *Girl Gang cups.
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What many ways to reward a special man in your life? The lucky winner of this basket receive: *A&B Chamorro Mobile Detailing - Exterior & Interior Service; *RD Services - 2 flats of seasonal color flowers installed; *Gutter Nation - $200 towards Christmas light install; *Mels Barber Shop - $35 gift card; *Slydes Car Wash - 2 Full Service washes ($59 value for each); *Lambeaus American Kitchen - $50 gift card; *The Rackhouse Kitchen & Whiskey Bar (The Colony) - $50 gift card; *Marty B's - $40 gift card (good at any of Marty B's establishments); *Top Golf - $50 off gameplay; *Coast household flashlight; *Dr. Squatch Men's bar soap and body wash; *Beef jerky - 3 different kinds; *Stanley stainless steel coffee mug; *BBQ double-wide spatula; *Battery Buddy; *meat thermometer; *Igloo cooler
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Get ready in style before you indulge and explore! The winner of this basket will receive: *Roof Top Cinema Club - $50 voucher; *Vinifera Wine Lounge & Bistro (Riverwalk) - Four $25 gift cards; *Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza- 3 course dinner for 2 with a stuffed bear; *Fitzgerald Jewelry - $100 gift certificate; *Grapevine Ghost Tours - admission for 2; *Nails by Tish - Two $25 gift cards; *King X Nails - manicure and pedicure ($70 value); *Our Moments - Conversation starters for a great relationship; *LOVE picture frame .
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Bring home 18 holes and a whole lot more! The winner of this basket receives: * Titleist GT3 Driver with custom Mitsubishi Tense Shaft *Foursome at Tour 18; *Top Golf $50 off; *Back Nine - 4 one hour tee times; *1 dozen Titleist PROV1 golf balls; *Travis Matthew pullover; *golf hat *3 golf towels; ; *golf tees, golf balls, golf ball marking tools; *Jaguar head cover; *range ball basket
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Display this awesome build to celebrate your passion for a legendary team!
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Kids of all ages with a passion for Lamborghini can enjoy a rewarding project as they assemble the details of this model car.
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Capture special moments and beautiful memories with this curated photo session from Pink Posh Photography - 1 hour session with 50 edited images.
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This American Girl needs a home and she comes with fun accessories! Includes: American Girl Sisters Jozette doll, Self-care Sleepover Set, Glitz & Glam Fashion Set.
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Great gift for one lucky dancer! Kindergarten through 8th grader will enjoy a 4-day camp June 1-4 (9 am - 12pm).
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The winner of this basket will enjoy some of the many timeless cosmetic favorites including: Mary Kay- TimeWise VoluFirm Set, TimeWise Repair Lifting mask, SPF 50 sunscreen, hydrogel eye patches, oil-free makeup remover, Great Heights Lengthening Mascara, Satin body lotion, Satin hand cream.
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ZO Skin Health is a high-end, award-winning, medical-grade skincare line designed by Dr. Zein Obagi. The winner of this auction item receives: ZO Skin Health: Anti-Aging Program (exfoliating cleanser, exfoliating polish, complextion renewel pads, daily power defense, growth factor serum) Gentle Cleanser, Skin Brightening Sheet Masque, Brightalive Skin Brightener, Daily Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50, Suncreen+powder SPF 45, & promotinal goodies.
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Find Peace and Strength Through Yoga & Fitness! The winner of this item will receive a 1 month membership to Urban Vybe, leggings(M), ”Move the Body Still the Mind“ tank top(M), socks and Lululemon yoga mat.
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Fun for the entire family! The winner of this item will receive: 1 night stay in a 2-bedroom, 2 bathroom, living room suite at the Kalahari Resort (Round Rock, Tx). PLUS Waterpark Access for 6!
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Celebrate your loved one with a $100 birthday sign from Sign Gypsies!
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Scoop there it is! This auction item will help an ice cream lover enjoy 1 free pint of ice cream every month for a year!
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No dinner plans? No worries! The winner of this auction item will enjoy a Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza 3-course dinner for 2
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Get ready to "leap into summer" at Footlights Dance Studio! The winner of this basket will receive: *Summer Dance Camp Voucher ($165 value); *Bloch Tap Shoes; *Pink tights; *Coloring book and pencils; *Child's tutu and hair bow.
Starting bid
interested in visiting the "Happiest Place on Earth"? The winner of this basket will receive: "1 hour consultation with Creating Magic Vacations with Matt; *Dallas Cowboys Mickey and beach towel; *Football Mickey oven mitts; *RWB Minnie ears; *Mickey crew socks; *Mickey and Minnie figurines; *Adult sized Mickey shirt; *Child sized Mickey shirt; *$25 Disney gift card.
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Fly the "Friendly Skies" with the friendly crew of Southwest Airlines! The winner of this basket will receive 2 ticket vouchers with a value of $500
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Basque in alpine splendor while you enjoy some fun and/or relaxation. It's all up to you! The winner of this basket will receive: *2 nights stay at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado; *Full day cabana rental; *All taxes, self-parking and resort fees are included.
Starting bid
Sharpen your dance skills while you lift your spirits at the Vibe Dance Company! The winner of this basket will receive a Summer Scholarship to a Vibe Intensive session in June, July or August ($150 value); *Bogg bag; *T-shirt, socks and bracelets;
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Need a coffee break? The winner of this basket will receive a $15 gift card to the Human Bean, k-cups and a tumbler.
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Treat yourself or someone special with this basket from Blo - Blow Dry Bar! The winner of this basket will receive: *1 free blowout; *Unite Dry Shampoo; *Patchology lip plump kit; "Kitsch satin hair scrunchies; *Mary Kay lip balm.
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Interested in adding a piercing? Caring licensed nurse, Bethany, is here to help! The winner of this basket will receive one free piercing service.
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You deserve a break! Let Chef Mark help with dinner! The winner of this basket will receive: *3 dinners that will be planned, prepared and delivered to your front door; *Delivery includes: 3 proteins, each paired with 2 sides, plus a dessert!
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Do you or someone you know need some "me time"? One solution could be in this basket! The winner of this basket will receive: *7 sets of Color Street nail strips; *Weekender bag; *Make-up bag; *Light up Make-up mirror; *Water bottle; *Foot mask; *Make-up remover wipes; *Collagen mask; "Travel nail kit; "Kendra Scott candle and more!
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Ready to be a VIP with the Rosettes? The winner of this experience will join the victory line before the game and sit with the Rosettes for the 1st quarter during the September 25th game. (Game tickets sold seperatly)
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Yes! Let's plan to be at the Rosettes Holiday Show 2026 in style! The winner of this experience will receive 4 VIP reserved tickets to the Rosette Holiday Show (date TBD)
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Start your day with a Rosette! The winner of this experience will ensure that a lucky student will have a Rosette welcome at the start of school, take pictures with you and walk you to class. (Limited to elementary and middle schools that are FMHS feeder schools)
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The winner of this experience will receive an Advanced Rosette Lesson- 45 minute private lesson with a Rosette Lieutenant. You will learn a Rosette combo and invite up to 3 additional friends. (must be redeemed by 10/1/26).
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The winner of this experience will receive a Rosette 45 minute private dance lesson with a Rosette. You will be able to invite up to 3 additional friends. (Must be redeemed by 10/1/26)
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Want a sparking clean ride? The winner of this basket will receive 5 Premium Protection Washes and swag from Whitewater Express Car Wash.
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Start your mornings right with this local cafe collection! The winner of this basket will receive: *$50 gift card to Bruvana Coffeehouse; *$25 gift card to Cerulean Blue Coffee House; *$25 gift card to Trio Coffee.
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