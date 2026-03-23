2026 FMHS Rosette Spring Show Booster Club's Silent Auction

Want to add some fun to your dinner plans? Here's a basket that will give you many ways to do just that! The winner will receive: *Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza - Two - 3 course dinner certificates with bear plush toy; *Lambeau's America Kitchen - Two $25 gift cards; *Marty B's - $40 gift card (good at any Marty B's establishment); *Jakes Burgers - Two $50 gift certificates; *Rosa's Cafe - $25 gift card; *In-N-Out Burger - 10 Valued Guest Meal Cards; *Enzo's Pizzaria - Free XL pizza; *Culver's Restaurant- $20 gift card; *Chick-fil-A - $20 gift card and plus toy; *Added bonus: Guzman House Keeping Services - 2 free oven cleanings and zero dishes with supplied plates and cups.