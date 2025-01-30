Olde Providence Elementary School Foundation
Flower Sale (2025)
Hanging Basket - Bubblegum
$30
Light Pink | 12" Supertunia Hanging Basket
Hanging Basket - Jazzberry
$30
Vibrant Magenta-Purple | 12" Supertunia Hanging Basket
Hanging Basket - Snowdrift
$30
Pure White | 12" Supertunia Hanging Basket
Hanging Basket - Boston Fern
$35
12" Hanging Basket
Begonia - Red
$3
Red | Landscape Annuals in 4 1/2" pot
Begonia - Rose
$3
Bright Pink | Landscape Annuals in 4 1/2" pot
Begonia - White
$3
White | Landscape Annuals in 4 1/2" pot
Impatiens - Rose
$3
Bright Pink | Landscape Annuals in 4 1/2" pot
Impatiens - Violet
$3
Violet | Landscape Annuals in 4 1/2" pot
Impatiens - White
$3
White | Landscape Annuals in 4 1/2" pot
Pentas - Pink
$4
Pink | Landscape Annuals in 4 1/2" pot
Pentas - Ultra Violet
$4
Vibrant Purple | Landscape Annuals in 4 1/2" pot
Pentas - White
$4
White | Landscape Annuals in 4 1/2" pot
Supertunia - Bubblegum
$7
Light Pink | Supertunia Landscape Annuals in 4 1/2" pot
Supertunia - Jazzberry
$7
Vibrant Magenta-Purple | Supertunia Landscape Annuals in 4 1/2" pot
Supertunia - Snowdrift
$7
Pure White | Supertunia Landscape Annuals in 4 1/2" pot
Vinca - Deep Strawberry
$3
Light Pink with Hot Pink Center | Landscape Annuals in 4 1/2" pot
Vinca - Classic Red
$3
Classic Red | Landscape Annuals in 4 1/2" pot
Vinca - Polka Dot
$3
White with Dark Pink Center | Landscape Annuals in 4 1/2" pot
Zinnia - Zesty Mix
$3
Orange, Pink, Red, & Yellow | Landscape Annuals in 4 1/2" pot
Patio Planter - White
$45
White | 12" Patio Planter | Geranium, Spike, Vinca Vine, Asparagus Fern
Patio Planter - Pink
$45
Pink | 12" Patio Planter | Geranium, Spike, Vinca Vine, Asparagus Fern
Patio Planter - Red
$45
Red | 12" Patio Planter | Geranium, Spike, Vinca Vine, Asparagus Fern
Gift Card ($50)
$50
Gift Cards: $50 each
