Flower Trinket Clay Creations II

Everyone will prepare 4-6 adorable little dishes, allowing you to take home a charming set. If you’re bringing a friend or your child, both of you can create a total of 6 dishes together for a cost of $45. We will begin by rolling out clay and cutting it into circles. Next, you’ll select your favorite flowers and press them into the clay, shaping it into a shallow dish. Finally, we’ll have various colors available for you to paint your flowers.

Everyone will prepare 4-6 adorable little dishes, allowing you to take home a charming set. If you’re bringing a friend or your child, both of you can create a total of 6 dishes together for a cost of $45. We will begin by rolling out clay and cutting it into circles. Next, you’ll select your favorite flowers and press them into the clay, shaping it into a shallow dish. Finally, we’ll have various colors available for you to paint your flowers.

More details...