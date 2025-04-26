VFW Post 9182's annual 4th of July Firearm Raffle 2025
VFW Post 9182 Firearm Raffle
$25
$25.00/ticket. Limited to 400 tickets. 6 firearms - 1 ticket for all 6 drawings! Must be 21 or older to enter. Standard background review through Payne Brothers Firearms.
For more info call: 281-391-8387
[email protected]
$25.00/ticket. Limited to 400 tickets. 6 firearms - 1 ticket for all 6 drawings! Must be 21 or older to enter. Standard background review through Payne Brothers Firearms.
For more info call: 281-391-8387
[email protected]
Add a donation for Floyd E Breedlove VFW Post 9182
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!