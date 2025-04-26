Floyd E Breedlove VFW Post 9182

VFW Post 9182's annual 4th of July Firearm Raffle 2025

$25.00/ticket. Limited to 400 tickets. 6 firearms - 1 ticket for all 6 drawings! Must be 21 or older to enter. Standard background review through Payne Brothers Firearms. For more info call: 281-391-8387 [email protected]
