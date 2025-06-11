Floyd Felines Inc
Floyd Felines BINGO Fundraiser - July 2025
2632 Cedartown Hwy SW
Rome, GA 30161, USA
Kitten Bingo
$25
Kitten Bingo: Includes games 2-5 and the Jackpot game ($25)
Cat Bingo
$30
Cat Bingo: Includes Earlybird game, games 2-5, and the Jackpot game ($30)
Tipped Ear Bingo
$40
Tipped Ear Bingo: Includes Earlybird game, games 2-5, Jackpot game, and 15 Raffle tickets ($40)
Crazy Cat Lady Bingo
$50
Crazy Cat Lady Bingo: Includes Earlybird game, games 2-5, Jackpot game, 30 Raffle tickets ($50)
Feral Bingo
$20
I'll be there in spirit but I'm too feral to commit to coming!
Extra Raffle Ticket (single)
$1
Single Raffle Ticket - To use with with baskets (including the TV and Grill). MUST BE IN PERSON TO USE.
Raffle Ticket Bundle (6 tickets for $5)
$5
Raffle Ticket Bundle - To use with with baskets (including the TV and Grill). MUST BE IN PERSON TO USE.
Reserved Table for 6 (Bingo cards sold separately)
$100
Want to sit with your friends? Purchase a Reserved Table! DOES NOT INCLUDE BINGO CARDS - THIS IS JUST FOR A TABLE RESERVED FOR YOU (6 PEOPLE TOTAL).
$
