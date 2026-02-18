Healing Strides of Va

Hosted by

Healing Strides of Va

About this raffle

FloydFest 26 ~ Daydream ~ (2) 4 day Tickets ($900 value)

One chance of winning
$25

Full access to four days of live music, art, outdoor adventure, and community in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

General Admission includes:

  • Entry to all main stage and secondary stage performances
  • Access to the festival grounds, vendors, art installations, and workshops
  • Ability to explore the full FloydFest experience from Thursday through Sunday
  • Access to food, craft, and merchandise vendors (purchases separate)

It’s four days of nationally touring artists, emerging musicians, mountain views, and the one-of-a-kind spirit that makes FloydFest such a beloved tradition.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!