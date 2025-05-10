Floyd's "Win the Warrior" Harley Davidson Giveaway!
1 FREE ENTRY - NO PURCHASE NECESSARY
Free
ONE FREE ENTRY - Enters you into the "Win the Warrior" sweepstakes with one entry and one chance to win.
***Limited to ONE entry per person / per visit.***
ONE FREE ENTRY - Enters you into the "Win the Warrior" sweepstakes with one entry and one chance to win.
***Limited to ONE entry per person / per visit.***
5-ENTRY PACKAGE
$25
This includes 5 tickets
5-Entry Package - Gives you FIVE chances to win!
DOWNLOAD THE WARRIOR VOICES RADIO APP AND WE'LL DOUBLE YOUR ENTRIES!
5-Entry Package - Gives you FIVE chances to win!
DOWNLOAD THE WARRIOR VOICES RADIO APP AND WE'LL DOUBLE YOUR ENTRIES!
15-ENTRY PACKAGE
$50
This includes 12 tickets
15-Entry Package - Gives you FIFTEEN chances to win!
DOWNLOAD THE WARRIOR VOICES RADIO APP AND WE'LL DOUBLE YOUR ENTRIES!
15-Entry Package - Gives you FIFTEEN chances to win!
DOWNLOAD THE WARRIOR VOICES RADIO APP AND WE'LL DOUBLE YOUR ENTRIES!
25-ENTRY PACKAGE
$75
This includes 20 tickets
25-ENTRY PACKAGE - Gives you TWENTY-FIVE chances to win! Also receive a custom bolt-action pen, hand-crafted by a Veteran, as our thank you for your generous support.
DOWNLOAD THE WARRIOR VOICES RADIO APP AND WE'LL DOUBLE YOUR ENTRIES!
25-ENTRY PACKAGE - Gives you TWENTY-FIVE chances to win! Also receive a custom bolt-action pen, hand-crafted by a Veteran, as our thank you for your generous support.
DOWNLOAD THE WARRIOR VOICES RADIO APP AND WE'LL DOUBLE YOUR ENTRIES!
10-ENTRY PACKAGE + CUSTOM BOLT ACTION PEN
$100
This includes 50 tickets
20-ENTRY PACKAGE - Gives you TWENTY chances to win!
Also receive a custom bolt-action pen, hand-crafted by a Veteran, as our thank you for your generous support!
DOWNLOAD THE WARRIOR VOICES RADIO APP AND WE'LL DOUBLE YOUR ENTRIES!
20-ENTRY PACKAGE - Gives you TWENTY chances to win!
Also receive a custom bolt-action pen, hand-crafted by a Veteran, as our thank you for your generous support!
DOWNLOAD THE WARRIOR VOICES RADIO APP AND WE'LL DOUBLE YOUR ENTRIES!
Add a donation for Warrior Voices LTD
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!