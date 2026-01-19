FLPRITE Winter Workshop 2026 Sponsorship Tiers

Hosted by
About this event
Tallahassee, FL 32399, USA
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Moderator at Plenary session (Registration included)
Large size logo on Sponsor board
Mention on websites and social media
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
3 Registrations included
Large size logo on sponsor board
Mention on websites and social media
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Moderator at Technical session (Registration included)
Medium size logo on sponsor board
Mention on websites and social media
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
1 Registration included
Small size logo on sponsor board
Mention on websites and social media
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!