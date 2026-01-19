ITE Florida Panhandle Section

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ITE Florida Panhandle Section

About this event

FLPRITE Winter Workshop 2026 Sponsorship Tiers

605 Suwannee St

Tallahassee, FL 32399, USA

Plenary Session
$400

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Moderator at Plenary session (Registration included)

Large size logo on Sponsor board

Mention on websites and social media

Hospitality Sponsor (Lunch and Registration)
$500

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


3 Registrations included

Large size logo on sponsor board

Mention on websites and social media

Silver
$300

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Moderator at Technical session (Registration included)

Medium size logo on sponsor board

Mention on websites and social media

Bronze
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


1 Registration included

Small size logo on sponsor board

Mention on websites and social media

Add a donation for ITE Florida Panhandle Section

$

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