Fort Leavenworth Spouses' Club

Offered by

Fort Leavenworth Spouses' Club

About this shop

FLSC Ways & Means Online Store

Kansas state Pillow item
Kansas state Pillow
$25

Designed and manufactured in Calhoun City, Mississippi, Little Birdie pillows are the perfect way to cozy up any space! All of our pillows are made from a soft yet durable polyester fabric, and arrive stuffed with poly-fill and sewn shut. Our designs are dyed directly into the fabric, so they won't peel or crack. lumbar pillows are approximately 20 x 14." Pillows are machine washable (Cold water, Delicate Cycle- Fluff, and Air Dry Flat

Kansas Flower Pillow item
Kansas Flower Pillow
$25

Designed and manufactured in Calhoun City, Mississippi, Little Birdie pillows are the perfect way to cozy up any space! All of our pillows are made from a soft yet durable polyester fabric, and arrive stuffed with poly-fill and sewn shut. Our designs are dyed directly into the fabric, so they won't peel or crack. lumbar pillows are approximately 20 x 14." Pillows are machine washable (Cold water, Delicate Cycle- Fluff, and Air Dry Flat

Grandma Tote item
Grandma Tote
$17

Crafted of soft canvas fabric, our all-purpose Little Birdie tote bags are full of personality! Perfect for trips to the grocery store, the gym, the beach, or days at the ballpark- our totes are sure to become your go-to bag! Bag measures approximately 15" x 15," with a 5" depth, and features a sturdy gusseted bottom. Machine washable,(Cool Water, Hang Dry if Needed). Our designs are dyed directly into the fabric, so they won't peel or crack. Fabric: Soft, Polyester Linen. This is a natural fiber fabric, and may contain color variations and imperfections

Kansas Flower Tote item
Kansas Flower Tote
$17

Crafted of soft canvas fabric, our all-purpose Little Birdie tote bags are full of personality! Perfect for trips to the grocery store, the gym, the beach, or days at the ballpark- our totes are sure to become your go-to bag! Bag measures approximately 15" x 15," with a 5" depth, and features a sturdy gusseted bottom. Machine washable,(Cool Water, Hang Dry if Needed). Our designs are dyed directly into the fabric, so they won't peel or crack. Fabric: Soft, Polyester Linen. This is a natural fiber fabric, and may contain color variations and imperfections.

Glass Ornaments item
Glass Ornaments item
Glass Ornaments item
Glass Ornaments
$4

Custom Engraved- plz email or get in touch w me on what design u would like , what color ornament- the family names can be customized to whatever u would like

Merry Everything Tote item
Merry Everything Tote
$17

Crafted of soft canvas fabric, our all-purpose Little Birdie tote bags are full of personality! Perfect for trips to the grocery store, the gym, the beach, or days at the ballpark- our totes are sure to become your go-to bag! Bag measures approximately 15" x 15," with a 5" depth, and features a sturdy gusseted bottom. Machine washable,(Cool Water, Hang Dry if Needed). Our designs are dyed directly into the fabric, so they won't peel or crack. Fabric: Soft, Polyester Linen. This is a natural fiber fabric, and may contain color variations and imperfections.

25/26 FLSC shirt small item
25/26 FLSC shirt small
$7
25/26 FLSC shirt Med item
25/26 FLSC shirt Med
$7
25/26 FLSC shirt Large item
25/26 FLSC shirt Large
$7
25/26 FLSC shirt XL Large item
25/26 FLSC shirt XL Large
$7
25/26 FLSC shirt 2XL Large item
25/26 FLSC shirt 2XL Large
$7
25/26 FLSC shirt 3XL Large item
25/26 FLSC shirt 3XL Large
$7
FLSC 2025 Canvas Bag item
FLSC 2025 Canvas Bag
$5

Flash SALE!

Tea Towel Fort Leavenworth item
Tea Towel Fort Leavenworth
$10

Towel measures 24” x 14,” imprint area is approximately 8” x 8”. Our designs are dyed directly into the fabric, so they won’t peel or crack. Machine washable, (Warm, Tumble Dry- Low). Fabric is 100% Polyester.

Tea Towel Fort Leavenworth item
Tea Towel Fort Leavenworth
$10

Towel measures 24” x 14,” imprint area is approximately 8” x 8”. Our designs are dyed directly into the fabric, so they won’t peel or crack. Machine washable, (Warm, Tumble Dry- Low). Fabric is 100% Polyester.

Kansas Sunflower state Kitchen towel item
Kansas Sunflower state Kitchen towel item
Kansas Sunflower state Kitchen towel
$12
Kansas hand towel item
Kansas hand towel
$10
Pillow Cover Xmas item
Pillow Cover Xmas
$5
Money Ornaments Non wood item
Money Ornaments Non wood
$1
Money Ornaments Wood item
Money Ornaments Wood
$2
Xmas Hair Scrunchie item
Xmas Hair Scrunchie
$1
Xmas Pens item
Xmas Pens
$2
Xmas Ducks item
Xmas Ducks
$1
FT LVN pottery Mug item
FT LVN pottery Mug
$20

Hand Made Stoneware Pottery from Grandville Hollow Pottery

Ft LVN Pottery- Salt Crock item
Ft LVN Pottery- Salt Crock
$25

Hand Made Stoneware Pottery from Grandville Hollow Pottery

Ft LVN Wine Chiller item
Ft LVN Wine Chiller
$30

Hand Made Stoneware Pottery from Grandville Hollow Pottery

Ft LVN Pottery- Bean Pot item
Ft LVN Pottery- Bean Pot
$34

Hand Made Stoneware Pottery from Grandville Hollow Pottery

Charlie Madison Bracelet item
Charlie Madison Bracelet
$36

Exclusively made for the FLSC. These Charlie Madison bracelets symbolize Friendship and Community

S is for Sunflower item
S is for Sunflower
$20

A Kansas Alphabet Book

By Devin Scillian

Good Night Kansas book item
Good Night Kansas book
$14

Welcome to the Sunflower State! From lions at the Sedgwick County Zoo to the Flint Hills Discovery Center, this charming board book will entertain and educate young minds. Featured attractions include Massachusetts Street, Kansas Speedway, Kansas Museum of History, Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead, Botanica gardens, wheat farmers, cows, tractors, the State Capitol Building, and more.

FLSC large membership pin item
FLSC large membership pin
$5
Sunflower Bunco Dice item
Sunflower Bunco Dice
$10

Comes w three dice

Chiefs magnets item
Chiefs magnets
$1
Chiefs bow ties item
Chiefs bow ties
$4
International Spouse Luncheon Recipe book item
International Spouse Luncheon Recipe book
$12

Recipes of the participants of the International Luncheon 2024/2025

Bunco dice trays item
Bunco dice trays
$16

6x6 tray

Army spouse handbook item
Army spouse handbook
$20
Crochet Sunflower bookmark item
Crochet Sunflower bookmark item
Crochet Sunflower bookmark
$8
Hair clips sunflower large item
Hair clips sunflower large
$5
Hair clips sunflower small item
Hair clips sunflower small
$3
Lanterns item
Lanterns item
Lanterns
$20

Please let us know which one u would like

Small Lantern item
Small Lantern item
Small Lantern
$10
Lanyard Sunflower item
Lanyard Sunflower item
Lanyard Sunflower
$4
Angel item
Angel
$15
Fall yard signs item
Fall yard signs item
Fall yard signs
$5

Please contact me for availbale signs left!

Yard flags burlap item
Yard flags burlap item
Yard flags burlap
$5
Yard flags cotton item
Yard flags cotton
$3
Pillow Covers item
Pillow Covers
$5
Money Ornaments item
Money Ornaments
$1
Ducks item
Ducks
$1
Yard flag stake item
Yard flag stake
$8
Key chains item
Key chains item
Key chains
$3
Hat mom football item
Hat mom football
$10
Hat Ft Leavenworth item
Hat Ft Leavenworth
$10
Notecards w pen item
Notecards w pen
$6
Fall pens item
Fall pens
$3
Pens bedazzled item
Pens bedazzled item
Pens bedazzled
$5
Koozie item
Koozie
$1
Sunflower tote item
Sunflower tote
$8
Canvas sunflower bag w smaller purse item
Canvas sunflower bag w smaller purse
$12
Random pins item
Random pins item
Random pins item
Random pins
$3

Please let us know which one u would like

Clay single earrings small item
Clay single earrings small
$1

If there is a particular color set please let me know - if not earrings pairings are randomly chosen

Headbands item
Headbands
$5
Scrunchie item
Scrunchie
$3
Glass Cups no straws item
Glass Cups no straws
$3
Glass Cups w Straw item
Glass Cups w Straw
$5
Tin candle item
Tin candle item
Tin candle
$3
Wood Sunflower Ornaments item
Wood Sunflower Ornaments
$3
Clay earrings item
Clay earrings
$3

We have many different earrings for sale, please come by our table at the next social to see!

Ornaments item
Ornaments
$3
Hot pad set item
Hot pad set
$5
2024-25 FLSC T-shirt Size Medium item
2024-25 FLSC T-shirt Size Medium
$5

2024 FLSC short-sleeve t-shirt. Canvas brand, unisex sizing.

2025-25 FLSC T-shirt Size Large item
2025-25 FLSC T-shirt Size Large
$5

2024 FLSC short-sleeve t-shirt. Canvas brand, unisex sizing.

FLSC 2023-2024 Shirt Large item
FLSC 2023-2024 Shirt Large
$2
Whiskey glass holders item
Whiskey glass holders item
Whiskey glass holders
$4

Glen Cairn made from whiskey barrels

Halloween Glow in the Dark item
Halloween Glow in the Dark item
Halloween Glow in the Dark
$1

One large item and a small item or

Four glow sticks

4 small glow rings

Glow wands item
Glow wands item
Glow wands
$1

1 wand

Haunted Tours Magnets item
Haunted Tours Magnets
$3

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!