FLSC Ways & Means Online Store

Crafted of soft canvas fabric, our all-purpose Little Birdie tote bags are full of personality! Perfect for trips to the grocery store, the gym, the beach, or days at the ballpark- our totes are sure to become your go-to bag! Bag measures approximately 15" x 15," with a 5" depth, and features a sturdy gusseted bottom. Machine washable,(Cool Water, Hang Dry if Needed). Our designs are dyed directly into the fabric, so they won't peel or crack. Fabric: Soft, Polyester Linen. This is a natural fiber fabric, and may contain color variations and imperfections