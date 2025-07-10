FLSC Ways & Means Online Store

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About this shop
Designed and manufactured in Calhoun City, Mississippi, Little Birdie pillows are the perfect way to cozy up any space! All of our pillows are made from a soft yet durable polyester fabric, and arrive stuffed with poly-fill and sewn shut. Our designs are dyed directly into the fabric, so they won't peel or crack. lumbar pillows are approximately 20 x 14." Pillows are machine washable (Cold water, Delicate Cycle- Fluff, and Air Dry Flat
Designed and manufactured in Calhoun City, Mississippi, Little Birdie pillows are the perfect way to cozy up any space! All of our pillows are made from a soft yet durable polyester fabric, and arrive stuffed with poly-fill and sewn shut. Our designs are dyed directly into the fabric, so they won't peel or crack. lumbar pillows are approximately 20 x 14." Pillows are machine washable (Cold water, Delicate Cycle- Fluff, and Air Dry Flat
Crafted of soft canvas fabric, our all-purpose Little Birdie tote bags are full of personality! Perfect for trips to the grocery store, the gym, the beach, or days at the ballpark- our totes are sure to become your go-to bag! Bag measures approximately 15" x 15," with a 5" depth, and features a sturdy gusseted bottom. Machine washable,(Cool Water, Hang Dry if Needed). Our designs are dyed directly into the fabric, so they won't peel or crack. Fabric: Soft, Polyester Linen. This is a natural fiber fabric, and may contain color variations and imperfections
Crafted of soft canvas fabric, our all-purpose Little Birdie tote bags are full of personality! Perfect for trips to the grocery store, the gym, the beach, or days at the ballpark- our totes are sure to become your go-to bag! Bag measures approximately 15" x 15," with a 5" depth, and features a sturdy gusseted bottom. Machine washable,(Cool Water, Hang Dry if Needed). Our designs are dyed directly into the fabric, so they won't peel or crack. Fabric: Soft, Polyester Linen. This is a natural fiber fabric, and may contain color variations and imperfections.
Custom Engraved- plz email or get in touch w me on what design u would like , what color ornament- the family names can be customized to whatever u would like
Crafted of soft canvas fabric, our all-purpose Little Birdie tote bags are full of personality! Perfect for trips to the grocery store, the gym, the beach, or days at the ballpark- our totes are sure to become your go-to bag! Bag measures approximately 15" x 15," with a 5" depth, and features a sturdy gusseted bottom. Machine washable,(Cool Water, Hang Dry if Needed). Our designs are dyed directly into the fabric, so they won't peel or crack. Fabric: Soft, Polyester Linen. This is a natural fiber fabric, and may contain color variations and imperfections.
Flash SALE!
Towel measures 24” x 14,” imprint area is approximately 8” x 8”. Our designs are dyed directly into the fabric, so they won’t peel or crack. Machine washable, (Warm, Tumble Dry- Low). Fabric is 100% Polyester.
Towel measures 24” x 14,” imprint area is approximately 8” x 8”. Our designs are dyed directly into the fabric, so they won’t peel or crack. Machine washable, (Warm, Tumble Dry- Low). Fabric is 100% Polyester.
Hand Made Stoneware Pottery from Grandville Hollow Pottery
Hand Made Stoneware Pottery from Grandville Hollow Pottery
Hand Made Stoneware Pottery from Grandville Hollow Pottery
Hand Made Stoneware Pottery from Grandville Hollow Pottery
Exclusively made for the FLSC. These Charlie Madison bracelets symbolize Friendship and Community
A Kansas Alphabet Book
By Devin Scillian
Welcome to the Sunflower State! From lions at the Sedgwick County Zoo to the Flint Hills Discovery Center, this charming board book will entertain and educate young minds. Featured attractions include Massachusetts Street, Kansas Speedway, Kansas Museum of History, Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead, Botanica gardens, wheat farmers, cows, tractors, the State Capitol Building, and more.
Comes w three dice
Recipes of the participants of the International Luncheon 2024/2025
6x6 tray
Please let us know which one u would like
Please contact me for availbale signs left!
Please let us know which one u would like
If there is a particular color set please let me know - if not earrings pairings are randomly chosen
We have many different earrings for sale, please come by our table at the next social to see!
2024 FLSC short-sleeve t-shirt. Canvas brand, unisex sizing.
2024 FLSC short-sleeve t-shirt. Canvas brand, unisex sizing.
Glen Cairn made from whiskey barrels
One large item and a small item or
Four glow sticks
4 small glow rings
1 wand
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!