Fluvanna Girls Softball League Inc

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Fluvanna Girls Softball League Inc

About this event

Fluvanna Girls' Softball League 2026 Sponsorships

Grand Slam Sponsorship
$700

The Grand Slam Sponsorship includes your Business/Organization's Banner being hung on the NEW Outfield Fence at the Carysbrook Field, your Business/Organization's name on the back of a team jersey for both the SPRING & FALL SEASON, and your Sponsorship will receive recognition on our FGSL Website and Facebook pages.

Home Run Sponsorship
$500

The Home Run Sponsorship includes your Business/Organization's Banner being hung on the NEW Outfield Fence at the Carysbrook Field, your Business/Organization's name on the sleeve of a team jersey for both the SPRING & FALL SEASON, and your Sponsorship will receive recognition on our FGSL Website and Facebook pages.

Triple Sponsorship
$300

The Triple Sponsorship includes your Business/Organization's Banner being hung on the NEW Outfield Fence at the Carysbrook Field for both the SPRING & FALL SEASON, and your Sponsorship will receive recognition on our FGSL Website and Facebook pages.

Double Sponsorship
$200

The Double Sponsorship includes your Business/Organization's name on the back of a team jersey for the SPRING SEASON ONLY, as well as your Sponsorship will receive recognition on our FGSL Website and Facebook pages.

Single Sponsorship
$100

The Single Sponsorship includes your Business/Organization's name on the sleeve of a team jersey for the SPRING SEASON ONLY, as well as your Sponsorship will receive recognition on our FGSL Website and Facebook pages.

Scholarship Sponsorship
$250

FGSL allocates money to go directly toward scholarships for girls of Fluvanna County. The monies from the Scholarship Sponsorships go directly towards registration fees, uniforms, equipment and anything a player may need during the season.


Your partnership will be recognized at our Carysbrook ballfield with a Banner being hung on our NEW outfield fence and recognition on our Website and Facebook page for the SPRING SEASON only.

In Kind Scholarship
Pay what you can
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