Fluvanna Girls' Softball League 2026 Sponsorships

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About this event
The Grand Slam Sponsorship includes your Business/Organization's Banner being hung on the NEW Outfield Fence at the Carysbrook Field, your Business/Organization's name on the back of a team jersey for both the SPRING & FALL SEASON, and your Sponsorship will receive recognition on our FGSL Website and Facebook pages.
The Home Run Sponsorship includes your Business/Organization's Banner being hung on the NEW Outfield Fence at the Carysbrook Field, your Business/Organization's name on the sleeve of a team jersey for both the SPRING & FALL SEASON, and your Sponsorship will receive recognition on our FGSL Website and Facebook pages.
The Triple Sponsorship includes your Business/Organization's Banner being hung on the NEW Outfield Fence at the Carysbrook Field for both the SPRING & FALL SEASON, and your Sponsorship will receive recognition on our FGSL Website and Facebook pages.
The Double Sponsorship includes your Business/Organization's name on the back of a team jersey for the SPRING SEASON ONLY, as well as your Sponsorship will receive recognition on our FGSL Website and Facebook pages.
The Single Sponsorship includes your Business/Organization's name on the sleeve of a team jersey for the SPRING SEASON ONLY, as well as your Sponsorship will receive recognition on our FGSL Website and Facebook pages.
FGSL allocates money to go directly toward scholarships for girls of Fluvanna County. The monies from the Scholarship Sponsorships go directly towards registration fees, uniforms, equipment and anything a player may need during the season.
Your partnership will be recognized at our Carysbrook ballfield with a Banner being hung on our NEW outfield fence and recognition on our Website and Facebook page for the SPRING SEASON only.
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