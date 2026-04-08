Fly Away Home Birdhouse Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Returning Artist: Carol Stiff
Find on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloonboutiquellc
For over 30 years, Carol has been creating art and crafts in a playful, experimental, and tactile style, inspired by her grandfather. This inspiration led to a passion for various mediums, including acrylics, watercolor, textured art, sewing, basket weaving, and candle and soap making. Carol views art as a form of freedom, healing, and a safe space for curiosity. Her philosophy is centered on the belief that each piece has a purpose, regardless of its perfection. Carol's work is guided by the motto, "everything I make is made with love, not perfection," and she believes the creator's energy is passed on to the recipient.
This mixed-media birdhouse reflects her “serial crafter” style and passion for exploring new materials and techniques. Copper Crown Cottage features vibrant layered textures and a roof made of real pennies — symbolizing how small contributions can come together to build strong, lasting homes. Inspired by her personal connection to safe, stable housing and the mission of NeighborWorks Green Bay, this meaningful piece celebrates resilience, creativity, and the power of small change to create lasting community impact.
Starting bid
Returning Artist: Carol Stiff
Find on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloonboutiquellc
For over 30 years, Carol has been creating art and crafts in a playful, experimental, and tactile style, inspired by her grandfather. This inspiration led to a passion for various mediums, including acrylics, watercolor, textured art, sewing, basket weaving, and candle and soap making. Carol views art as a form of freedom, healing, and a safe space for curiosity. Her philosophy is centered on the belief that each piece has a purpose, regardless of its perfection. Carol's work is guided by the motto, "everything I make is made with love, not perfection," and she believes the creator's energy is passed on to the recipient.
This mixed-media birdhouse reflects her “serial crafter” style and passion for exploring new materials and techniques.
Starting bid
Returning Artist: Maggie Williams
Find on Instagram @mwilliams1568
Maggie's style is characterized as "wandering with purpose," moving between realistic and abstract work across mediums such as collage, painting, and sculpture. Birds and portraits are frequent themes, with an emphasis on capturing likeness. The artist finds joy in the challenging puzzle of the creative process and is inspired by the quote "Just keep swimming," advocating for consistent work over waiting for inspiration.
Starting bid
Returning Artist: Gwen Buttke McGannon
Find on Instagram @gwengoods
Gwen has been creating abstract works for over 30 years, blending crocheted organic shapes with layered paint to form textured, expressive pieces. Deeply inspired by the belief that representation matters, she often uses yarns in a range of skin tones to celebrate unity and inclusion. Guided by the proverb “Give thanks for unknown blessings already on their way,” her creative process is rooted in gratitude and exploration.
Gwen hopes viewers feel whimsy, joy, and belonging through this piece.
Starting bid
Returning Artist: Heather Peterman
Find on Facebook facebook.com/GoodEnergyArtbyHeatherPeterman/
Heather has been creating professionally for over 30 years, working primarily with abstract forms, acrylic paints, and fabric. Art has always been an instinctive expression, something that naturally flows and has been part of the her life since childhood doodles filled every notebook. Through Good Energy Art, Heather channels joy, movement, and vibrant color to share positive energy with the world. Creating art is both therapy and livelihood, a way to connect with others and help make the world a brighter, happier place.
Starting bid
Returning Artist: Ivy McGee
Ivy is a creative explorer who enjoys working with various media, such as clay, paper, paint, and mixed media. Inspired from a young age by an artist mother and an encouraging art teacher, creativity quickly became a lifelong passion. Blending materials like fabric, plastic, and found objects, the artist lets each piece evolve naturally. Art serves as both an escape and a grounding force, offering space for reflection and self-expression.
Starting bid
Returning Artist: Kelly Diaz and Jezzyka Ovalle
Kelly's style is best described as fun and inspired by nature. She has been taking photos for as long as she can remember, beginning to frame and sell her landscape photography at the age of 16. Kelly's work often highlights flowers, gardens, and natural scenery, reflecting a shared love of the outdoors. Through photography, painting, and crafts, she find joy in disconnecting from routine and stepping into a creative space where there are no right or wrong choices, only imagination and freedom of expression.
Starting bid
Returning Artist: Mike Riley and Melanie Riley
Find at https://www.deviantart.com/yeliriley
Mike has dedicated his life to exploring drawing, painting, photography, and digital art, with a special passion for abstract and acrylic painting. Having created nearly a thousand pour-pieces, he enjoys blending creativity with experimentation. For the NeighborWorks birdhouse project, Mike worked with his daughter Melanie, inspired by memories of building a birdhouse together years ago. Their whimsical piece, featuring a “Birdhouse in Your Soul” theme perched atop a mannequin, reflects both their shared artistry and strong bonds with community and family.
Starting bid
Returning Artist: Nicole Zimmer
Find on Instagram @nicole.zimmer
Art is both healing and growth for Nicole, expressed through bold acrylic colors and energetic brushstrokes. Her work reflects life’s constant change, balancing chaos and beauty, and aims to inspire others to find creativity in everyday moments. Nicole, a Midwest artist influenced by Degas, Matisse, and Picasso, works mainly in acrylics while exploring other media. With a BA in Graphic Design, she has reconnected with her passion through public art projects and competitions across Wisconsin.
Starting bid
Returning Artist: Randy Griswold
This stained-glass piece is a handcrafted original with a nature-inspired “birdhouse” theme, featuring a birdhouse perched on a tree branch adorned with flowers. Created using the copper-foil technique and bordered with lead came, it showcases the brilliance of art glass, an expensive, natural-looking material favored by experienced artists for its vibrant colors and challenging craftsmanship. Randy, with over 55 years of experience, began working with glass in the late 1960s and has since completed countless projects, including church windows, lamps, and restorations.
Starting bid
Returning Artist: Wayne Bokelman
Wayne is a carpenter by trade. He finds beauty in reusing old lumber, fixtures, and hardware to create items that are unique and will bring joy to those who receive it. He loves to take something and repurpose it in a way that will remind them of something once old and now is new.
Starting bid
Returning Artist: Wayne Bokelman
Wayne is a carpenter by trade. He finds beauty in reusing old lumber, fixtures, and hardware to create items that are unique and will bring joy to those who receive it. He loves to take something and repurpose it in a way that will remind them of something once old and now is new.
Starting bid
Returning Artist: Whitney Wachowski
Find on Instagram @shabbyyfabb
Whitney's memories of making art go back to as long as she can remember. Both of her parents are artistic in their own ways. Her mom loves interior design and gardening, and her dad is an amazing fabricator and painter! Whitney is most attracted to anything that looks vintage and shabby chic. Some people describe it as Granny-core, with bright florals and fringe.
Starting bid
Returning Artist: Noel Halvorsen
Noel describes his style as Techno-Pagan, blending modern and mystical influences through diverse media and methods. Encouraged by a creative upbringing surrounded by fabric, sand, stone, and paper crafts, art has always been a natural part of his life. His work often features triangles and eyes, recurring symbols of perception and connection. For Noel, the greatest joy comes from bringing inner visions to life and sharing them with others.
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New Artist: Rachel Vansickle
Find on: Instagram @a_figment_of_imagination_
This whimsical, anime-inspired piece captures the artist’s love of adventure, nature, and playful storytelling. Drawing on influences from anime and Disney, the work combines cutesy charm with imaginative detail, reflecting a personal vision of the ultimate dream treehouse. Donated in support of NeighborWorks Green Bay, the piece celebrates creativity, home, and the joy of making safe, welcoming spaces, inviting viewers to experience happiness, nostalgia, and a touch of magic.
Starting bid
New Artist: Emily Schanowski
Find on:
Artwork links: https://x.com/EmTheJackalope
Website: https://www.emthejackalope.com/about
FaceBook: EmtheJackalope
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emthejackalope/?hl=en
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New Artist: Melissa Bohrtz
Find on: @NailArtistrybyMelissaB
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New Artist: Jim Moran
Find on: Instagram @jimmyonthepress
Crafted by a lifelong printer and woodworker, this one-of-a-kind piece reflects a deep appreciation for craftsmanship, durability, and natural materials. Made primarily from reclaimed Black Walnut salvaged from an old barn, the artist thoughtfully incorporated repurposed wood to give new life to forgotten materials. Inspired by nature and built to last, this functional piece is designed with both character and purpose — creating a sturdy, welcoming home for birds while supporting stronger neighborhoods through NeighborWorks Green Bay.
Starting bid
New Artist: Paul Moran
Find on: https://www.facebook.com/paul.moran.754570/photos_by
Inspired by nature and guided by intuition, this artist’s organic style embraces creativity without a roadmap. Drawing influence from natural themes like flowers and organic materials, the piece reflects both humor and thoughtful respect for the natural world. Created in support of NeighborWorks Green Bay, this unique work celebrates connection — to nature, to community, and to the creative process itself.
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New Artist: Nickey Palmer
Find on:
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New Artist: Deb Hutchison
Find on: herpressedflowers.com
Working across mixed media, this artist incorporates pressed flowers, embroidery, and handmade paper to explore themes of feminine beauty, joy, and connection to nature. Inspired by a lifelong love of flowers and the freedom of discovering art in 2024, her work embraces the unexpected and celebrates happiness in everyday moments. Created in support of safe, welcoming communities, this piece invites viewers to pause, find joy, and appreciate the simple beauty of flowers.
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New Artist: Kymme Skenandore Goodrich
Find on:
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New Artist: Sam Rowe
Find on: samsconsin.com
https://www.facebook.com/samsconsinar https://www.instagram.com/samsconsin/
This vibrant, whimsical piece reflects an intuitive and abstract style shaped by bold colors and playful imagination. Inspired by themes of self-acceptance and finding magic in everyday life, Sam stepped outside her usual watercolor medium to layer acrylic paint into a colorful, one-of-a-kind birdhouse. Donated to support NeighborWorks Green Bay, this unique creation celebrates creativity, community, and the beauty found in embracing a little weirdness.
Starting bid
New Artist: Annie Stenseth
Find on:
Instagram @annie.stenseth.art
WWW.anniestenseth.com
Working primarily in ceramics with touches of metal, this sculptor explores themes of transformation, vulnerability, and resilience through figurative forms inspired by both the human body and nature. The donated piece features a simple birdhouse topped with a large snail — a thoughtful symbol of home as something we carry with us, reflecting protection, growth, and personal journey. Created in support of NeighborWorks Green Bay, this unique work invites reflection on the meaning of home and the importance of stable, supportive communities.
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