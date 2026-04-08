Fly Away Home Birdhouse Auction 2026

Returning Artist: Carol Stiff

Find on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloonboutiquellc





For over 30 years, Carol has been creating art and crafts in a playful, experimental, and tactile style, inspired by her grandfather. This inspiration led to a passion for various mediums, including acrylics, watercolor, textured art, sewing, basket weaving, and candle and soap making. Carol views art as a form of freedom, healing, and a safe space for curiosity. Her philosophy is centered on the belief that each piece has a purpose, regardless of its perfection. Carol's work is guided by the motto, "everything I make is made with love, not perfection," and she believes the creator's energy is passed on to the recipient.





This mixed-media birdhouse reflects her “serial crafter” style and passion for exploring new materials and techniques. Copper Crown Cottage features vibrant layered textures and a roof made of real pennies — symbolizing how small contributions can come together to build strong, lasting homes. Inspired by her personal connection to safe, stable housing and the mission of NeighborWorks Green Bay, this meaningful piece celebrates resilience, creativity, and the power of small change to create lasting community impact.