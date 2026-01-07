Fly Away to Hawaiian Paradise ✈️🏝️

Hosted by
About this raffle
Your chance to win a 5-night escape for two people with airfare! Celebrate the Spirit of Ohana with our Ronald McDonald House Raffle.
*This Zeffy platform defaults to a 17% contribution to help run their website. You are not obligated to contribute to the platform. On the ORDER SUMMARY, select "other" and $0 if you would like to waive the platform fee. Thank you for your patience!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!