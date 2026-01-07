Ronald McDonald House Oregon

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Ronald McDonald House Oregon

About this raffle

Fly Away to Hawaiian Paradise ✈️🏝️

One chance of winning
$100

Your chance to win a 5-night escape for two people with airfare! Celebrate the Spirit of Ohana with our Ronald McDonald House Raffle.


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