Fly First Class For Joyce

Reserved Table for 8, 1/4 page ad in event program, corporate signage, social media shout out and more!
Reserved Table for 8, 1/4 page ad in event program, corporate signage, social media shout out and more!
First Class
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reserved table for 8, Priority Lane Bar - Skip the Line, VIP Cocktail Reception, 4 wine pull tickets ($125 value), 4 raffle tickets, sponsor signage, and more!
Reserved table for 8, Priority Lane Bar - Skip the Line, VIP Cocktail Reception, 4 wine pull tickets ($125 value), 4 raffle tickets, sponsor signage, and more!
Flying Private
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reserved VIP Table for 8, Luxury Wines on table, Priority Lane Bar - Skip the Line, VIP Cocktail Reception, 8 Wine Pull Tickets ($250), 8 Raffle Tickets, Logo featured on photo backdrop, sponsored cocktail of the night, Corporate signage on table
Reserved VIP Table for 8, Luxury Wines on table, Priority Lane Bar - Skip the Line, VIP Cocktail Reception, 8 Wine Pull Tickets ($250), 8 Raffle Tickets, Logo featured on photo backdrop, sponsored cocktail of the night, Corporate signage on table
Add a donation for Joyce Ferris Esophageal Cancer Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!