Fly First Class for Joyce Silent Auction

Your Willamette Valley experience includes 3 nights for 2 guests in a picturesque B&B near downtown McMinnville.
October-June 30th. No Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Years weeks.
Value $4500
Witness one of the world's most prestigious golf tournaments with two single-day tickets to the U.S. Open Golf Championship 2026, paired with exclusive event access.
Your Single Day Experience includes two single-day tickets to the U.S. Open Golf Championship 2026 in Southampton, NY, and Hotel accommodation for two nights in a standard room in a four-star hotel in Manhattan
Value $5000
FORE! Get Ready to Tee Off at the Lodge of Four Seasons! Pick between their 2 awarding winning courses for your round of golf. (THE COVE or THE RIDGE)
Dreaming of hitting the links on a championship course with stunning lake views? Here's your chance! We're excited to feature a spectacular golf package for four at the renowned Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark, Missouri, as part of our silent auction.
This isn't just a round of golf; it's an unforgettable experience on one of Missouri's most scenic and well-regarded courses. Perfect for a buddy's trip, a couple's outing, or a memorable day with family.
4 Tickets + VIP Entry & Founders Club Access to Nate Bargatze on September 20th, 2025 at T-Mobile Center
7:00 P.M.
Value $475
A golden getaway to your choice of a luxe hotel stay from a selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands for 2 adults and up to 2 children over 5 nights
Access to resort amenities and a luxurious, spacious suite
A sought-after location by the Las Vegas Strip, and the iconic Planet Hollywood, Caesar's Palace, and Madame Tussauds are minutes away
VALUE $2500
3x Super Bowl Champion, 6x All-Pro Member, and 6 Time Pro Bowler
24 players: Nick Bolton, MVS, Willie Gay, Skyy Moore, McKinnon, Sneed, Kardarius Toney, JuJu Smith Schuster, Tommy Townsend, Winchester, Joshua Williams, Fortson, Noah Gray, Justin Watson, Juan Thornhill, Nick Allegretti, Mike Danna, Jalon Watson, Derek NNadi, Leo Chanel, Trey Smith, Saunders, Bryan Cook
Super Bowl LVII was played on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.
The American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs defeated the National Football Conference champion Philadelphia Eagles, 38 - 35.
9 Time All-Star, 5 time Gold Glove Award Winner, 5 Time Silver Slugger winner, MVP 2015 World Series
George was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999, his first year of eligibility.
Batting Average: .305
Hits: 3,154
Home Runs: 317
RBI’s: 1,596
13x All-Star (1976 - 1988)
World Series Champion (1985)
AL MVP (1980)
ALCS MVP (1985)
Gold Glove Award (1985)
3x Silver Slugger Award (1980, 1985, 1988)
Only player to have won the AL batting championship in three different decades (1976, 1980, 1990)
2 Big 12 Championship, 2 Big 12 North Division Championship, 3x Big 8 Conference Coach of the Year, 4x Big 12 Coach of the year, K-State Hall of Fame 2008.
In his career with the Missouri Tigers, Brady Cook passed for 9,013 Yards & 49 Touchdowns while completing 65.5% of his passes over 46 games and 39 starts.
Key career highlights include being named the MVP of the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl, the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl, and the 2024 Music City Bowl.
Andy Reid 3x Super Bowl Champion, Only NFL coach to ever win 100 games with 2 different teams. Will be a first ballot Hall of Famer.
NFL QB for the Seattle Seahawks. Selected by the Denver Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft and grew up locally in Lee's Summit. Attended Lee's Summit High.
Winfield is the only athlete to have been drafted by teams in Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Football League (NFL), the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the American Basketball Association (ABA).
Winfield is part of a very exclusive club of players who finished their career with more than 3,000 hits and 400 home runs.
Winfield was a 12-time All-Star selection who amassed 3,110 hits, 465 home runs and 1,833 RBI. He was inducted into the hall of fame in 2001.
Brooks Robinson is a baseball Hall of Famer known as "The Human Vacuum Cleaner" for his incredible defense at third base, winning 16 consecutive Gold Glove awards and a record 16 Gold Gloves in total.
Career Highlights & Accolades
2015 Royals & 2019 Chiefs Parade Photos
Your unforgettable golf experience includes 5 nights for 4 guests in St Andrews, Scotland - the birthplace of the game.
Autographed at KC Treads & Threads 2024.
Cole has written singles for Craig Campbell, Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery and Luke Bryan. Cole has
released thirteen singles, eight of which have reached number one on the Hot Country Songs and/or Country
Airplay charts. Five more singles have reached the Top 10. Swindell is known for hits such as “Chillin’ It,” “You Should Be Here,” “Flatliner,” “Never Say Never,” and “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.”
Round is for 3 people + member Charlie Shorgl. Indian Hills is a private country club located in mission hills, KS. Designed in 1927, Indian Hills has played host to more than 50 USGA & State Amateur qualifying events.
2 Tickets to Chiefs Vs. Lions in lower level! Section 130, Row 37, Seats 3 & 4. Great seats under cover. Enjoy $100 worth of Jack Stack while you tailgate and a case of City Barrel Beer!
Value $600
Round of Golf for 4 at Jack Nicklaus Iionsgate
2 Gift Cards for Garozzo's Chicken Spiedini Dinners, 1 bottle of Italian Wine, & Italian chocolates.
$50 GC to AMC & $50 GC to B&B Theatres, Assorted Candies & a Blanket
Value $150
$50 Gift Cards to some of the top restaurants in Kansas City.
Lidia's
Hank's Shawnee
Darden Restaurants (Capital Grill & Eddie V's+)
J Alexander's
Silo Modern Cuisine
Nick & Jake's
Harry's Country Club ($25)
Value $350
4 tickets to the KC Zoo & Aquarium
60 minutes at Chicken N Pickle, rentals included and 2 shareables
$50 Fritz's GC
$50 Top Golf GC
Value $450
Round of Golf for 4 at Kansas City's premiere private course, Oakwood Country Club.
Kate Spade Bubbles Bag, $25 Brown & Loe Gift Card, 2 Bottles of Bubbles!
Value $300
Boulevard Brewery Smokestack Tour for 2. Tour the brewery and enjoy beers in their tasting room! Mixed 12 pack of Kansas City Craft Beer with Titan Cooler.
Value $125
Enjoy a fine dining experience in the comfort of your own home. Chef, Travis Napier- Current Executive Chef at Oakwood Country Club and formerly of Bristol & Jack Stack BBQ will prepare a beautiful 4 course meal for you and 7 of your friends! Complete with personalized wine pairings & Service
Value $1000
All-Time Winningest Coach at Kansas
The Fieldhouse was dedicated on March 1, 1955, as the Jayhawks defeated Kansas State, 77-66, before an overflow throng of 17,228. Noted sportswriter Mark Whicker of the Orange County Register calls Allen Fieldhouse “the best place in America to watch college basketball.”
David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Turf signed by Lance Leipold
The official team signed football for 2024-2025 KU men's team. Certificate of Authentication.
Cheer on the boys in blue with Field Plaza (1st level) Tickets and a reserved parking pass.
Good for the 2026 season. Excludes opening day.
(M-TH games only)
Value $175
LIV Superbowl Chiefs Champions LED Sign 24" x 17"
Your Great Smoky Mountains experience includes 4 nights for up to 6 guests in a brand-new alpine lodge immersed in breathtaking mountain landscapes.
1985 World Series MVP - Bret Saberhagen, Pitcher for the Royals
George Brett, Len Dawson & Tom Watson
Lance Leipold is the head football coach at the University of Kansas, known for leading the Jayhawks to back-to-back bowl games in 2022 and 2023 and his unprecedented success as the fastest coach to 100 wins in NCAA history. His coaching record is 163-60, with 5 bowl appearances resulting in a 3-2 record. At KU, he has guided the program to a 9-4 record in 2023 and a program-record 17 wins in his first three seasons
Brookstone Travel Kit for Food & Water
Food Bowl
Burt's Bees Dog Shampoo
Pet Drying Towel
120 Lavender Scented bags
Floral Printed bag holder
Must Love Dogs Coffee Cup
2 Ocean Friends Dog Toys
The Genesee Lighted Beer Sign is an antique sign that lights up and is fully functional. This is a great display
item for a Bar or Man Cave! Genesee Beer was introduced in 1878.
The sign measures 17” X 12” X 6”
30 Pack of Genesee Light Beer
Assorted Fireworks
2 All Weather Rocking Chairs
Pillows
Pumpkins
1 hr Massage
Astrology Reading
Heated Electric Blanket
Candle
Lotion
Program your pet’s microchip at the touch of a button. Your pet’s microchip is then permanently stored in memory
The lid opens when a registered pet approaches. Your pet can access their food at any time without the fear of it being stolen
The lid remains closed for unauthorised pets. All your pets can now live healthier lifestyles
What's Included in your Pheasant Hunt for 4:
Location - Concordia, KS
What you'll need:
Value $1,700
6 Guests
4 Nights
2 bed, 2 bath
One of North America’s most celebrated ski destinations, Breckenridge boasts iconic ski runs, buzzing après-ski and a stunning Rocky Mountain backdrop. Your cozy condo sits at the very heart of it all with coveted ski-in/ski-out slopeside access to Peak 9.
Cozy chalet meets modern condo in your stylish home, centered around an open living space promising super-social evenings by the fireplace. Fuel up for a day on the slopes at the breakfast bar or dining table seating eight. Recharge in a King ensuite or Queen room paired with Twin-over-Full bunks and a private bathroom.
Start your morning with a coffee on your private balcony while gazing out over Peak 8. Jump straight into the action with the QuickSilver SuperChair only 50 yards away and direct ski-in/ski-out access to impressive Peak 9. Soothe sore muscles after the slopes in the steaming waters of four shared outdoor hot tubs.
Embrace mountain living with access to shared residents’ amenities including a movie room, health club, indoor/outdoor pool, sauna, and steam room. Discover Breckenridge on your doorstep with Main Street half a block away and the resort’s abundant shopping, dining, and nightlife at your fingertips.
8 Guests
4 Nights
4 bed,4 bath
Ocean meets sky in this stunning villa, nestled in the hills of Conchas Chinas. Enter your breezy oasis to breathtaking views of mountains and sea, offering an instant invitation to unwind.
A heated infinity pool and four beautiful bedrooms await, each with king-sized bed, en-suite, and a private balcony or terrace.
Gaze over the endless horizon from the soothing waters of your heated infinity pool or work on your tan from the spectacular rooftop terrace. Three levels of spacious outdoor lounging and dining offer plenty of space for friends and family and ensure you’ll always have uninterrupted Pacific views.
Take your pick of scenic beaches just minutes from the villa, or head into Vallarta’s famed Romantic Zone less than two miles away. Either way, you can relax knowing you’re well taken care of, with dedicated concierge service and full staff, including a butler, housekeeping, and chef service for two meals a day.
4 Guests
5 Nights
2 bed, 2 bath
Step back in time in Italy's most iconic city, where ancient wonders and treasured traditions come alive. Discover a breathtaking world of history, art, and culture with a stay in a stylish two-story apartment nestled in the heart of Rome's Monti neighborhood, complete with a private tour of the Colosseum and a mouthwatering guided food experience.
Blending historic accents with elevated modern design, your air-conditioned suite showcases the best in contemporary Italian comfort. Relax over two stories of open-concept living, featuring a spacious lounge, dining space for four, and a sleek gourmet kitchen. Unwind in a Double en-suite bedroom and loft bedroom, paired with its own private bathroom.
The Eternal City is at your fingertips with a coveted location in the heart of Rome's trendy Monti neighborhood, where narrow winding streets and charming piazzas await. Retrace the steps of emperors and gladiators with a private guided tour of the Colosseum, Roman Forum, and Palatine Hill—just a ten-minute stroll from your doorstep.
Experience Rome’s celebrated street food scene with a 2.5-hour guided food tour and tasting in the vibrant Trastevere neighborhood, sampling local delicacies from beloved eateries. Spend your days wandering to nearby restaurants, stylish boutiques, and iconic landmarks like the Trevi Fountain, all within a 20-minute walk from your apartment.
Autographed Taylor Swift Folklore Album cover. Certfication of Authenticity.
Autographed Patrick Mahomes Football & card in a display case. Certificate of Authenticity.
