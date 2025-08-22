Fly First Class for Joyce Silent Auction

4 Guests

5 Nights

2 bed, 2 bath





Step back in time in Italy's most iconic city, where ancient wonders and treasured traditions come alive. Discover a breathtaking world of history, art, and culture with a stay in a stylish two-story apartment nestled in the heart of Rome's Monti neighborhood, complete with a private tour of the Colosseum and a mouthwatering guided food experience.





Blending historic accents with elevated modern design, your air-conditioned suite showcases the best in contemporary Italian comfort. Relax over two stories of open-concept living, featuring a spacious lounge, dining space for four, and a sleek gourmet kitchen. Unwind in a Double en-suite bedroom and loft bedroom, paired with its own private bathroom.





The Eternal City is at your fingertips with a coveted location in the heart of Rome's trendy Monti neighborhood, where narrow winding streets and charming piazzas await. Retrace the steps of emperors and gladiators with a private guided tour of the Colosseum, Roman Forum, and Palatine Hill—just a ten-minute stroll from your doorstep.





Experience Rome’s celebrated street food scene with a 2.5-hour guided food tour and tasting in the vibrant Trastevere neighborhood, sampling local delicacies from beloved eateries. Spend your days wandering to nearby restaurants, stylish boutiques, and iconic landmarks like the Trevi Fountain, all within a 20-minute walk from your apartment.