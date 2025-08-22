eventClosed

Fly First Class for Joyce Silent Auction

Willamette Valley Wine Retreat for two item
Willamette Valley Wine Retreat for two item
Willamette Valley Wine Retreat for two item
Willamette Valley Wine Retreat for two
$2,500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Your Willamette Valley experience includes 3 nights for 2 guests in a picturesque B&B near downtown McMinnville.

  • Savor three delicious courses daily with gourmet breakfasts included
  • Unwind in a sumptuous King suite showcasing European flair and Old World charm
  • Sip celebrated vintages on an included local wine tasting for two
  • Indulge in Oregon's premier culinary destination with 730 Willamette Valley wineries in easy reach
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
  • VIP Tasting at Lonesome Rock ($150 value)
  • VIP Tasting at Penner Ash ($150 Value)

October-June 30th. No Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Years weeks.


Value $4500

U.S. Open Golf Championship (2 tickets) item
U.S. Open Golf Championship (2 tickets) item
U.S. Open Golf Championship (2 tickets) item
U.S. Open Golf Championship (2 tickets)
$2,750

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Witness one of the world's most prestigious golf tournaments with two single-day tickets to the U.S. Open Golf Championship 2026, paired with exclusive event access.


Your Single Day Experience includes two single-day tickets to the U.S. Open Golf Championship 2026 in Southampton, NY, and Hotel accommodation for two nights in a standard room in a four-star hotel in Manhattan


Value $5000

GOLF for FOUR at the FOUR Seasons item
GOLF for FOUR at the FOUR Seasons item
GOLF for FOUR at the FOUR Seasons item
GOLF for FOUR at the FOUR Seasons
$225

auctionV2.input.startingBid

FORE! Get Ready to Tee Off at the Lodge of Four Seasons! Pick between their 2 awarding winning courses for your round of golf. (THE COVE or THE RIDGE)


Dreaming of hitting the links on a championship course with stunning lake views? Here's your chance! We're excited to feature a spectacular golf package for four at the renowned Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark, Missouri, as part of our silent auction.


This isn't just a round of golf; it's an unforgettable experience on one of Missouri's most scenic and well-regarded courses. Perfect for a buddy's trip, a couple's outing, or a memorable day with family.


VIP Nate Bargatze for 4 item
VIP Nate Bargatze for 4 item
VIP Nate Bargatze for 4
$300

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 Tickets + VIP Entry & Founders Club Access to Nate Bargatze on September 20th, 2025 at T-Mobile Center


7:00 P.M.


Value $475

VIVA LAS VEGAS! item
VIVA LAS VEGAS! item
VIVA LAS VEGAS! item
VIVA LAS VEGAS!
$1,000

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A golden getaway to your choice of a luxe hotel stay from a  selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands for 2 adults and up to 2 children over 5 nights 


Access to resort amenities and a luxurious, spacious suite


A sought-after location by the Las Vegas Strip, and the iconic Planet Hollywood, Caesar's Palace, and Madame Tussauds are minutes away 


VALUE $2500


Autographed CHRIS JONES White Jersey (COA) item
Autographed CHRIS JONES White Jersey (COA)
$250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

3x Super Bowl Champion, 6x All-Pro Member, and 6 Time Pro Bowler

Autographed Super Bowl Signed Football item
Autographed Super Bowl Signed Football
$250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

24 players: Nick Bolton, MVS, Willie Gay, Skyy Moore, McKinnon, Sneed, Kardarius Toney, JuJu Smith Schuster, Tommy Townsend, Winchester, Joshua Williams, Fortson, Noah Gray, Justin Watson, Juan Thornhill, Nick Allegretti, Mike Danna, Jalon Watson, Derek NNadi, Leo Chanel, Trey Smith, Saunders, Bryan Cook


Super Bowl LVII was played on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.


The American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs defeated the National Football Conference champion Philadelphia Eagles, 38 - 35.

World Series Champion Salvador Perez Signed Baseball item
World Series Champion Salvador Perez Signed Baseball
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

9 Time All-Star, 5 time Gold Glove Award Winner, 5 Time Silver Slugger winner, MVP 2015 World Series

HOF George Brett Bat item
HOF George Brett Bat
$550

auctionV2.input.startingBid

George was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999, his first year of eligibility.


Batting Average: .305

Hits: 3,154

Home Runs: 317

RBI’s: 1,596

13x All-Star (1976 - 1988)

World Series Champion (1985)

AL MVP (1980)

ALCS MVP (1985)

Gold Glove Award (1985)

3x Silver Slugger Award (1980, 1985, 1988)

Only player to have won the AL batting championship in three different decades (1976, 1980, 1990)

Bill Snyder Autographed Football item
Bill Snyder Autographed Football
$125

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 Big 12 Championship, 2 Big 12 North Division Championship, 3x Big 8 Conference Coach of the Year, 4x Big 12 Coach of the year, K-State Hall of Fame 2008.

Brady Cook MU Autographed Football item
Brady Cook MU Autographed Football
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

In his career with the Missouri Tigers, Brady Cook passed for 9,013 Yards & 49 Touchdowns while completing 65.5% of his passes over 46 games and 39 starts. 


Key career highlights include being named the MVP of the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl, the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl, and the 2024 Music City Bowl.

Andy Reid Autographed Football (COA) item
Andy Reid Autographed Football (COA)
$350

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Andy Reid 3x Super Bowl Champion, Only NFL coach to ever win 100 games with 2 different teams. Will be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

Drew Lock MU Autographed Jersey item
Drew Lock MU Autographed Jersey
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

NFL QB for the Seattle Seahawks. Selected by the Denver Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft and grew up locally in Lee's Summit. Attended Lee's Summit High.

Dave Winfield Autographed Baseball & Card (COA) item
Dave Winfield Autographed Baseball & Card (COA)
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Winfield is the only athlete to have been drafted by teams in Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Football League (NFL), the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the American Basketball Association (ABA). 


Winfield is part of a very exclusive club of players who finished their career with more than 3,000 hits and 400 home runs. 


Winfield was a 12-time All-Star selection who amassed 3,110 hits, 465 home runs and 1,833 RBI. He was inducted into the hall of fame in 2001.

Brooks Robinson Autographed Baseball & Card (COA) item
Brooks Robinson Autographed Baseball & Card (COA)
$120

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Brooks Robinson is a baseball Hall of Famer known as "The Human Vacuum Cleaner" for his incredible defense at third base, winning 16 consecutive Gold Glove awards and a record 16 Gold Gloves in total. 


Career Highlights & Accolades

  • 16 Gold Glove Awards: Tied for the most in MLB history, all in a row. 
  • 1964 AL MVP: His finest offensive season, leading the league in RBIs with 118. 
  • 1970 World Series MVP: A crucial performance in the Orioles' championship win. 
  • Two-time World Series Champion: The Baltimore Orioles won the World Series in 1966 and 1970. 
  • 15-time All-Star: Consistently recognized as one of the best players in the game. 
  • Hall of Fame: Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983. 
KC Championships Framed Photos item
KC Championships Framed Photos item
KC Championships Framed Photos
$70

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2015 Royals & 2019 Chiefs Parade Photos

St. Andrews Hole in One -4 people, 5 nights item
St. Andrews Hole in One -4 people, 5 nights item
St. Andrews Hole in One -4 people, 5 nights item
St. Andrews Hole in One -4 people, 5 nights
$8,000

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Your unforgettable golf experience includes 5 nights for 4 guests in St Andrews, Scotland - the birthplace of the game.

  • Stay in a charming, ocean-view penthouse steps from St Andrews Links and the beach
  • Tee off with one round of golf included at one of seven iconic courses
  • Unwind on your private balcony with sweeping golf course and coastal views
  • Enjoy walking distance to historic landmarks, restaurants and bars, and West Sands Beach
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel between March and October with the exception of Open Championship and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship dates. Please inquire for details.
  • Please note, availability of the Old Courses is subject to a ballot system and cannot be guaranteed.
Cole Swindell Autographed Guitar item
Cole Swindell Autographed Guitar
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Autographed at KC Treads & Threads 2024.


Cole has written singles for Craig Campbell, Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery and Luke Bryan. Cole has

released thirteen singles, eight of which have reached number one on the Hot Country Songs and/or Country

Airplay charts. Five more singles have reached the Top 10. Swindell is known for hits such as “Chillin’ It,” “You Should Be Here,” “Flatliner,” “Never Say Never,” and “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.”

Indian Hills CC Round of Golf item
Indian Hills CC Round of Golf item
Indian Hills CC Round of Golf
$225

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Round is for 3 people + member Charlie Shorgl. Indian Hills is a private country club located in mission hills, KS. Designed in 1927, Indian Hills has played host to more than 50 USGA & State Amateur qualifying events.

Chiefs vs. Lions Game (10/12) Lower Level item
Chiefs vs. Lions Game (10/12) Lower Level item
Chiefs vs. Lions Game (10/12) Lower Level item
Chiefs vs. Lions Game (10/12) Lower Level
$350

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 Tickets to Chiefs Vs. Lions in lower level! Section 130, Row 37, Seats 3 & 4. Great seats under cover. Enjoy $100 worth of Jack Stack while you tailgate and a case of City Barrel Beer!


Value $600

Lionsgate Golf outing for 4 item
Lionsgate Golf outing for 4 item
Lionsgate Golf outing for 4 item
Lionsgate Golf outing for 4
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Round of Golf for 4 at Jack Nicklaus Iionsgate

Italian Night - No Cooking Required! item
Italian Night - No Cooking Required!
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 Gift Cards for Garozzo's Chicken Spiedini Dinners, 1 bottle of Italian Wine, & Italian chocolates.

Movie Aficionado Package item
Movie Aficionado Package item
Movie Aficionado Package item
Movie Aficionado Package
$85

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$50 GC to AMC & $50 GC to B&B Theatres, Assorted Candies & a Blanket


Value $150

Taste of Kansas City item
Taste of Kansas City item
Taste of Kansas City item
Taste of Kansas City
$250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$50 Gift Cards to some of the top restaurants in Kansas City.


Lidia's

Hank's Shawnee

Darden Restaurants (Capital Grill & Eddie V's+)

J Alexander's

Silo Modern Cuisine

Nick & Jake's

Harry's Country Club ($25)


Value $350

Family Day Out item
Family Day Out item
Family Day Out item
Family Day Out
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 tickets to the KC Zoo & Aquarium

60 minutes at Chicken N Pickle, rentals included and 2 shareables

$50 Fritz's GC

$50 Top Golf GC


Value $450

Round of Golf for 4 @ Oakwood CC item
Round of Golf for 4 @ Oakwood CC
$600

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Round of Golf for 4 at Kansas City's premiere private course, Oakwood Country Club.

Brunch, Bubbles & Bags item
Brunch, Bubbles & Bags item
Brunch, Bubbles & Bags item
Brunch, Bubbles & Bags
$175

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Kate Spade Bubbles Bag, $25 Brown & Loe Gift Card, 2 Bottles of Bubbles!


Value $300

Beer Lovers Delight! item
Beer Lovers Delight!
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Boulevard Brewery Smokestack Tour for 2. Tour the brewery and enjoy beers in their tasting room! Mixed 12 pack of Kansas City Craft Beer with Titan Cooler.


Value $125

In Home 4 Course Wine Dinner for 8 item
In Home 4 Course Wine Dinner for 8 item
In Home 4 Course Wine Dinner for 8 item
In Home 4 Course Wine Dinner for 8
$500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy a fine dining experience in the comfort of your own home. Chef, Travis Napier- Current Executive Chef at Oakwood Country Club and formerly of Bristol & Jack Stack BBQ will prepare a beautiful 4 course meal for you and 7 of your friends! Complete with personalized wine pairings & Service


Value $1000

Bill Self Autographed Basketball item
Bill Self Autographed Basketball
$175

auctionV2.input.startingBid

All-Time Winningest Coach at Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse 1955 Bench Signed By Bill Self (KU Blue) item
Allen Fieldhouse 1955 Bench Signed By Bill Self (KU Blue)
$400

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Fieldhouse was dedicated on March 1, 1955, as the Jayhawks defeated Kansas State, 77-66, before an overflow throng of 17,228. Noted sportswriter Mark Whicker of the Orange County Register calls Allen Fieldhouse “the best place in America to watch college basketball.”

Kansas Memorial Stadium Turf item
Kansas Memorial Stadium Turf
$95

auctionV2.input.startingBid

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Turf signed by Lance Leipold

2024 KU Men's Football Team Autographed Ball item
2024 KU Men's Football Team Autographed Ball
$95

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The official team signed football for 2024-2025 KU men's team. Certificate of Authentication.

4 Royals Tickets + Parking Pass item
4 Royals Tickets + Parking Pass
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cheer on the boys in blue with Field Plaza (1st level) Tickets and a reserved parking pass.


Good for the 2026 season. Excludes opening day.
(M-TH games only)


Value $175

LIV Superbowl Chiefs LED Sign item
LIV Superbowl Chiefs LED Sign
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

LIV Superbowl Chiefs Champions LED Sign 24" x 17"

Smoky Mountains Serenity item
Smoky Mountains Serenity item
Smoky Mountains Serenity item
Smoky Mountains Serenity
$2,500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Your Great Smoky Mountains experience includes 4 nights for up to 6 guests in a brand-new alpine lodge immersed in breathtaking mountain landscapes.

  • Embrace upscale alpine living with cozy interiors, a gas fireplace, and screened outdoor dining
  • Soak up awe-inspiring mountain views from the wraparound terrace
  • Bask in the beauty of nature with pristine mountain lakes, hidden waterfalls, rivers, and hiking trails in easy reach
  • Discover downtown Sylva's restaurants, shops, and breweries just five minutes from your lodge
  • Hit the trails with Pinnacle Park, Lake Junaluska, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park just 30 minutes away
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
Need to Know
  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of January 1st - 14th, September, October, and Christmas and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.
  • Please note, this home has a recommended occupancy of 4 adults and 2 children.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
1985 World Series MVP Autographed Baseball item
1985 World Series MVP Autographed Baseball
$85

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1985 World Series MVP - Bret Saberhagen, Pitcher for the Royals

KC Legends Framed Photo item
KC Legends Framed Photo
$65

auctionV2.input.startingBid

George Brett, Len Dawson & Tom Watson

Lance Leipold Autographed Football item
Lance Leipold Autographed Football
$125

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Lance Leipold is the head football coach at the University of Kansas, known for leading the Jayhawks to back-to-back bowl games in 2022 and 2023 and his unprecedented success as the fastest coach to 100 wins in NCAA history. His coaching record is 163-60, with 5 bowl appearances resulting in a 3-2 record. At KU, he has guided the program to a 9-4 record in 2023 and a program-record 17 wins in his first three seasons

Dog Lovers Basket item
Dog Lovers Basket item
Dog Lovers Basket
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Brookstone Travel Kit for Food & Water

Food Bowl

Burt's Bees Dog Shampoo

Pet Drying Towel

120 Lavender Scented bags

Floral Printed bag holder

Must Love Dogs Coffee Cup

2 Ocean Friends Dog Toys

Just another Night on Gillette Street item
Just another Night on Gillette Street
$70

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Genesee Lighted Beer Sign is an antique sign that lights up and is fully functional. This is a great display

item for a Bar or Man Cave! Genesee Beer was introduced in 1878.


The sign measures 17” X 12” X 6”


30 Pack of Genesee Light Beer


Assorted Fireworks

Fall Patio Decor item
Fall Patio Decor item
Fall Patio Decor
$250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 All Weather Rocking Chairs

Pillows

Pumpkins

Relaxation Package item
Relaxation Package item
Relaxation Package
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1 hr Massage

Astrology Reading

Heated Electric Blanket

Candle

Lotion

Surefeed Microchip pet feeder item
Surefeed Microchip pet feeder
$125

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Program your pet’s microchip at the touch of a button. Your pet’s microchip is then permanently stored in memory


The lid opens when a registered pet approaches. Your pet can access their food at any time without the fear of it being stolen


The lid remains closed for unauthorised pets. All your pets can now live healthier lifestyles

Guided Pheasant Hunt for 4 item
Guided Pheasant Hunt for 4 item
Guided Pheasant Hunt for 4
$1,200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

What's Included in your Pheasant Hunt for 4:

  • Fully Guided Hunting on our Controlled Shooting Area from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM
  • Birds cleaned & processed
  • Our dogs (or bring your own)
  • Noon meal and two coffee breaks provided

Location - Concordia, KS


What you'll need:

  • Shotgun & Ammunition
  • Ice Chest for Processed Birds
  • Outdoor Clothing
  • A Fun Group

Value $1,700

LIVE AUCTION - Unbelieveable Breckenridge item
LIVE AUCTION - Unbelieveable Breckenridge
free

auctionV2.input.startingBid

6 Guests

4 Nights

2 bed, 2 bath


One of North America’s most celebrated ski destinations, Breckenridge boasts iconic ski runs, buzzing après-ski and a stunning Rocky Mountain backdrop. Your cozy condo sits at the very heart of it all with coveted ski-in/ski-out slopeside access to Peak 9.


Cozy chalet meets modern condo in your stylish home, centered around an open living space promising super-social evenings by the fireplace. Fuel up for a day on the slopes at the breakfast bar or dining table seating eight. Recharge in a King ensuite or Queen room paired with Twin-over-Full bunks and a private bathroom.


Start your morning with a coffee on your private balcony while gazing out over Peak 8. Jump straight into the action with the QuickSilver SuperChair only 50 yards away and direct ski-in/ski-out access to impressive Peak 9. Soothe sore muscles after the slopes in the steaming waters of four shared outdoor hot tubs.


Embrace mountain living with access to shared residents’ amenities including a movie room, health club, indoor/outdoor pool, sauna, and steam room. Discover Breckenridge on your doorstep with Main Street half a block away and the resort’s abundant shopping, dining, and nightlife at your fingertips.



LIVE AUCTION Puerto Vallarta - Azure Vistas item
LIVE AUCTION Puerto Vallarta - Azure Vistas item
LIVE AUCTION Puerto Vallarta - Azure Vistas
free

auctionV2.input.startingBid

8 Guests

4 Nights

4 bed,4 bath


Ocean meets sky in this stunning villa, nestled in the hills of Conchas Chinas. Enter your breezy oasis to breathtaking views of mountains and sea, offering an instant invitation to unwind.


A heated infinity pool and four beautiful bedrooms await, each with king-sized bed, en-suite, and a private balcony or terrace.


Gaze over the endless horizon from the soothing waters of your heated infinity pool or work on your tan from the spectacular rooftop terrace. Three levels of spacious outdoor lounging and dining offer plenty of space for friends and family and ensure you’ll always have uninterrupted Pacific views.


Take your pick of scenic beaches just minutes from the villa, or head into Vallarta’s famed Romantic Zone less than two miles away. Either way, you can relax knowing you’re well taken care of, with dedicated concierge service and full staff, including a butler, housekeeping, and chef service for two meals a day.

LIVE AUCTION Wonders of Rome item
LIVE AUCTION Wonders of Rome item
LIVE AUCTION Wonders of Rome
free

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 Guests

5 Nights

2 bed, 2 bath


Step back in time in Italy's most iconic city, where ancient wonders and treasured traditions come alive. Discover a breathtaking world of history, art, and culture with a stay in a stylish two-story apartment nestled in the heart of Rome's Monti neighborhood, complete with a private tour of the Colosseum and a mouthwatering guided food experience.


Blending historic accents with elevated modern design, your air-conditioned suite showcases the best in contemporary Italian comfort. Relax over two stories of open-concept living, featuring a spacious lounge, dining space for four, and a sleek gourmet kitchen. Unwind in a Double en-suite bedroom and loft bedroom, paired with its own private bathroom.


The Eternal City is at your fingertips with a coveted location in the heart of Rome's trendy Monti neighborhood, where narrow winding streets and charming piazzas await. Retrace the steps of emperors and gladiators with a private guided tour of the Colosseum, Roman Forum, and Palatine Hill—just a ten-minute stroll from your doorstep.


Experience Rome’s celebrated street food scene with a 2.5-hour guided food tour and tasting in the vibrant Trastevere neighborhood, sampling local delicacies from beloved eateries. Spend your days wandering to nearby restaurants, stylish boutiques, and iconic landmarks like the Trevi Fountain, all within a 20-minute walk from your apartment.

LIVE AUCTION Taylor Swift Autographed Album item
LIVE AUCTION Taylor Swift Autographed Album item
LIVE AUCTION Taylor Swift Autographed Album
free

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Autographed Taylor Swift Folklore Album cover. Certfication of Authenticity.

LIVE AUCTION Patrick Mahomes Autographed Football item
LIVE AUCTION Patrick Mahomes Autographed Football item
LIVE AUCTION Patrick Mahomes Autographed Football
free

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Autographed Patrick Mahomes Football & card in a display case. Certificate of Authenticity.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing