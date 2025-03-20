Fly meet Swag² meet Drip Exhibition Opening Soiree

Each ticket grants one guest full access to our celebratory evening. Please note that $85 of your purchase price is tax-deductible as permitted by law. All proceeds directly support Art Like ME's mission to cultivate emotional intelligence in Black and Brown boys through innovative arts programs.

Each ticket grants one guest full access to our celebratory evening. Please note that $85 of your purchase price is tax-deductible as permitted by law. All proceeds directly support Art Like ME's mission to cultivate emotional intelligence in Black and Brown boys through innovative arts programs.

More details...