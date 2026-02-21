Flyer's 2026 Golf Scramble

Hosted by
About this event
If you are wanting to register for a team of 4 you would select this option!
This option also gets you an entry for door prizes! This option will come with a cart as well.
If you are wanting to sign up as an individual you would select this option. This registration also comes with an entry for our door prizes! The day of the scramble we will place you on a team!
If you are a business and want to sponsor a hole and a team you would select this option! This includes Business Logo Sign on a hole, corporate team entry of 4, entry for door prizes, and a cart! Please email your logo to [email protected].
If you would like to sponsor a hole for your business you would select this option! We will place a sign on a specific hole with your business logo! Please email your logo to [email protected].
Sponsor a player on a hole! This means that we will make a sign for one of our select players of your choice and place it on a specific hole!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!