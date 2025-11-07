Flyin' Lion Foundation's Adopt a Student Sponsorship

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Help a student soar! Your sponsorship covers educational resources, flight training support, and mentorship through the Flyin’ Lion Foundation.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Help a student soar! Your sponsorship covers educational resources, flight training support, and mentorship through the Flyin’ Lion Foundation.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Partner with purpose. Corporate sponsors receive recognition on our website, event materials, and student programs while helping shape the next generation of aviators.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing