Flyin' Lion Foundation's Adopt a Student Sponsorship

Individual Sponsorship Monthly
$100

Help a student soar! Your sponsorship covers educational resources, flight training support, and mentorship through the Flyin’ Lion Foundation.

Individual Sponsorship Annual
$1,200

Help a student soar! Your sponsorship covers educational resources, flight training support, and mentorship through the Flyin’ Lion Foundation.

Corporate Sponsorship
$2,400

Partner with purpose. Corporate sponsors receive recognition on our website, event materials, and student programs while helping shape the next generation of aviators.

Sponsorship Donation
$100

