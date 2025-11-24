Flying Ivories at the Den

Lions Club Den 1061 S Bishop Ave

Rolla, MO 65401, USA

General Admission
$40
Table
$310
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Buckin' Hot Dueling Appetizers for 8 (Pre-Order only)
$80

Buckin' Hot Appetizer Pan would have:

Toasted Ravioli w/sweet basil marinara

House Spinach & Artichoke Dip w/corn tortilla chips

Bavarian Pretzel Bites w/Pub cheese

On the side: Styled veggie tray with buttermilk ranch

Buckin' Hot Dueling Appetizers for 4 (Pre-Order only)
$40

Buckin' Hot Appetizer Pan would have:

Toasted Ravioli w/sweet basil marinara

House Spinach & Artichoke Dip w/corn tortilla chips

Bavarian Pretzel Bites w/Pub cheese

On the side: Styled veggie tray with buttermilk ranch

TCP Dueling Snack Pack (Pre-Order preferred)
$5

Individually sized bags of:

Potato Chips

Nabisco Snack Cookies

Nabisco Snack Crackers

Sweet & Salty Trail Mix

Gardetto's Snack Mix

Snyder's Mini Pretzels

All in one single TCP Snack Pack!


*will have limited quantities available the night of the event for purchase, but prefer attendees to preorder if at all possible.



Add a donation for The Community Partnership

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!