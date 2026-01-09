Hosted by

Cincinnati Sled Hockey

THE FLYING PUCK 2026 SILENT AUCTION

Grillin' Out
$65

Starting bid

Approx. $215 Value

Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot

Robot Replacement Brushes

Grill Protection Gloves

The Meathead Method Cookbook

Grilling Tongs

Oinker Dust Rub

1 Week Florida Rental
$400

Starting bid

**Must be 18+ to bid and claim. ID required at pickup.**

Approx. $1200 Value

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/702843357277278461?viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76&source_impression_id=p3_1768067787_P3pNwHI6_VayTNLp

Handicap Accessible

Heated In-ground Pool

Privacy Fence

30Min From The Beach

Sleeps Up To 7

Gas Grill

Beach Toys

Signed Paul Coffey Hockey Jersey
$60

Starting bid

Approx. $200 Value

Tree Service
$250

Starting bid

**Must be 18+ to bid and claim. ID required at pickup.**

Approx. $750 Value

Professional Tree Installation Of 6ft Tree

2 Beanie Hats

Garden Gnome

2 Pairs Of Socks

2 Pairs Of Underwear

Wood Pen

2 Key Chains

4 Snap Coozies

Notebook

Bucket With Small Garden Tools

Toy Wheelbarrow

Cincinnati Pride
$50

Starting bid

**Must be 21+ to bid and claim. ID required at pickup.**

Approx. $160 Value

2 Bottles Of Tito's Tequila

2 Bottles Of Castle & Key Dry Gin

Bumper Sticker

Shirt

Hat

Hockey Fan
$75

Starting bid

Approx. $250 Value

2 Heated Stadium Seats
2 Battery Power Packs

Rechargeable Hand Warmer

$50 Starbucks Gift Card

Loud Cup

Coffee Cup

Good Morning
$70

Starting bid

Approx. $240 Value

Nespresso Vertuo Plus

Starbucks Pike Place Pods (8pk)

Iron decorative basket

2 coffee mugs

"Bless Our Home" tea towel

Try Your Luck
$30

Starting bid

**Must be an OH resident 18+ to bid and claim. ID required at pickup.**

Approx. $100+ Value

Lottery Tickets

Hands of Healing
$50

Starting bid

Approx. $150 Value

$90 Therapy Gift Certificate

Trigger Point Therapy Massager

Massage Roller Stick

Arnica Sore Muscle Massage OIl

Massage Therapy Ball

Dr Teal's Pre & Post Workout Epsom Salt

Scentsy
$60

Starting bid

Approx. $200 Value

Wax Warmer

Room Spray

2 Fragrance Flowers

Mini Wall Scent Warmer

3 Car Fresheners

9 Wax Refills Scents

4 Pods Scents

Scentsy Buddy-Bunny with Scent Pak

