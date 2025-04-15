FLYINGHORSE 2025 Raffle

Miron Crosby Gift Certificate - $100 for 5 raffle tix
$100
5 RAFFLE TICKETS BUNDLE $750 Gift Certificate to Miron Crosby. A bespoke boot brand founded in Dallas. Blending authentic, time-honored production techniques with unexpected elements and luxe details.
The Old Mile Tattoo Gift Certificate - $100 for 5 raffle tix
$100
5 RAFFLE TICKETS BUNDLE $300 Gift Certificate to The Old Mile Tattoo Shop with the immensely talented Will Card. Check out their work on Instagram @OldMileTattoo
Sewell Vehicle Use+ Car Detail - $100 for 5 raffle tix
$100
5 RAFFLE TICKETS BUNDLE Sewell weekend use of a Lexus vehicle and full detail of the winner's personal vehicle + 4 tickets to AT&T Performing Arts Center! $850 VALUE
Autographed Football + Stadium Tour - $100 for 5 raffle tix
$100
5 RAFFLE TICKETS BUNDLE Framed, autographed football by Tony Romo + 2 tickets to tour the Dallas Cowboys stadium. $875 VALUE
JSX Round-Trip Tickets -$100 for 5 raffle tix
$100
2 roundtrip tickets on the hop-on jet service, JSX. Experience flying reimagined just for you. Say goodbye to the hassle and stress of travel and embrace a joyful journey onboard JSX with this unrestricted flight voucher. Just visit jsx.com, choose your flights, and hop on board. VALUE $2,000
The House on Lovers - $100 for 5 raffle tix
$100
Cut and color makeover by the color and style team at THOL. Includes shampoo and conditioner liters.  $850 VALUE
Tickets to Kendrick Lamar Concert -$100 for 5 raffle tix
$100
3 Kendrick Lamar tickets APR 26 AT&T Stadium - SEC Main 229 Row 4. $1,500 VALUE
Equinox Highland Park Membership -$100 for 5 raffle tix
$100
3-month membership to the exclusive Equinox Highland Park Dallas Fitness Club. $750 VALUE
Shinsei - $100 for 5 raffle tix
$100
Enjoy a chef-tasting dinner for 4 with wine pairings. Restrictions apply - valid through 05/31/2026 $650 VALUE
Perch Bistro & Bar - $100 for 5 raffle tix
$100
Enjoy a chef-tasting dinner for 4 at Perch Bistro & Bar. Restrictions apply - valid through 05/31/2026 $350 VALUE
Lovers Seafood Market- $100 for 5 raffle tix
$100
Enjoy a chef-tasting dinner for 4 at overs Seafood Market. Restrictions apply - valid through 05/31/2026 $350 VALUE
Davenport Diamonds -$100 for 5 raffle tix
$100
Classic diamond huggy hoop earrings- 14 carat yellow gold. $810 VALUE
Highland Park Village - $100 for 5 raffle tix
$100
Enjoy a $250 gift card to Highland Park Village, Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination. Redeemable at any shop or restaurant in HP Village. Some restrictions apply. $250 VALUE
