FLYINGHORSE 2026 Raffle

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Jenny Holzer is an American artist known for her incisive text-based works that bring language into public space. Emerging in late 1970s New York, she first gained recognition with her Truisms—provocative statements installed on posters, billboards, and LED displays. Her "Protect Me From What I Want" embroidered tea towel is 100% organic cotton, 22x30" framed. Value $3250.
Allow Miron Crosby to host you and five friends for a private, intimate soirée at Miron Crosby in Highland Park Village. Enjoy light bites and cocktails and collaborate with the Miron Crosby team to select your perfect pair of MC boots. The package includes 20% off for the auction winner and 10% off for 4-5 guests. Value $5000.
Simon Waranch is an artist at the vanguard of fine art glass sculpture. His work reflects his own wit, zest for life, and obsessive reverence for his medium. You and up to seven friends will join Simon in his Oak Cliff studio for beverages, light bites and a glassblowing class.
Hometown hero & Booker T. Washington graduate Marc Rebillet headlines the Longhorn Ballroom on June 6 with all three finalists for the JAMBALOO Music Prize. Enjoy the concert with two tickets in the VIP suite, complimentary food, beverages and show merch, and a VIP reception.
2 roundtrip tickets on the hop-on jet service, JSX. Experience flying reimagined just for you. Say goodbye to the hassle and stress of travel and embrace a joyful journey onboard JSX with this unrestricted flight voucher. Just visit jsx.com, choose your flights, and hop on board. Value $2000.
Josh Papa’s work explores narrative, symbolism, and a modern reinterpretation of a fresco. Drawing from history, contemporary culture, and personal myth-making, he creates vibrant scenes populated by expressive, hybrid creatures. This 6x4" piece is valued at $1000.
Luxury handmade handbag by Bryant Phelan of OFaolain. Value $2250.
$100 gift card to lifestyle boutique Canary, $300 gift card for fresh seasonal blooms from Park Cities Petals, and $300 gift card to shop ethically made, handcrafted luxury products at HerStory. Value $700.
Push your limits with two five-class packs - one at luxury fitness studio Eve and one at wellness & fitness studio Ritual One. Redeemable at each studio; subject to class availability and studio scheduling. Value $345.
Enjoy an exclusive, chef-prepared dinner for up to six guests in the comfort of your home. Chef Ben Hutchinson will create the menu of your choice and a professional server will attend to your table, ensuring a seamless, restaurant-quality experience. Dietary restrictions and menu preferences accommodated. Value $800.
A two-hour in-home or virtual design consultation with Noel Pittman of Noel Pittman Design and Javier Burkle, owner and principal designer of Burkle Creative. The consult covers furniture arrangements, general decor, and product recommendations for your home. Value $1000.
Six guests can enjoy a multi-course, chef-curated dinner, wine pairings and a welcome drink at The Charles, a nightly eatery where Italian design and cuisine are interpreted through a Texas lens. Gratuity is not included. Subject to availability and excludes holidays and Saturday evenings. Value $1400.
Suzanne Kalan mixed diamond hoop rose gold earrings are a playful display of round and baguette white diamonds in a firework display, perfect for everyday wear. Value $1400.
Enjoy an exclusive experience with Dallas-based Mexican artist Francisco Moreno, featuring a private tour of his latest exhibition, Historia Sintética, at Dallas Contemporary. This private gathering is designed for up to 10 guests and includes wine and margaritas to complement the evening. Date and time are subject to availability of both the artist and the museum. Experience must be redeemed by August 30, 2026, or will be forfeited. Non-transferable and not redeemable for cash. Rescheduling is subject to availability. Value $1250.
FLYINGHORSE is a mind-blowing, heart-melting production showcasing and celebrating all of the infectious energy that is uniquely Booker T. Two guests will receive a 'first look' cocktail invite and priority seating at the Arts Magnet 50th Anniversary edition event in April 2027. Value $1000.
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