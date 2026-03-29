FLYINGHORSE 2026 Raffle

Enjoy an exclusive experience with Dallas-based Mexican artist Francisco Moreno, featuring a private tour of his latest exhibition, Historia Sintética, at Dallas Contemporary. This private gathering is designed for up to 10 guests and includes wine and margaritas to complement the evening. Date and time are subject to availability of both the artist and the museum. Experience must be redeemed by August 30, 2026, or will be forfeited. Non-transferable and not redeemable for cash. Rescheduling is subject to availability. Value $1250.







