FMCPOA Memberships

1. Dues are the primary source of income for the Fort Meade CPOA. The Treasurer will notify members of the status of their dues upon request.





2. Dues shall be $10 dollars per month or $100 dollars per calendar year (if paid in advance) for Full Membership. New members will receive a CPOA shirt and coin if one year’s dues are paid in advance.





3. All members may become Lifetime Members by paying a discounted sum of $400 dollars in dues within their initial year of membership (or by paying a total of $500 in dues throughout the member’s tenure with the CPOA). Once a member's first year has elapsed without fulfilling the requirement, all dues paid will go toward the $500-dollar amount needed to obtain Lifetime membership. Lifetime Members will no longer be required to pay dues to retain status as an "Active Member" of the CPOA.





4. Payments may be made via check, cash, PayPal, Zelle (NF), credit card via Zeffy or Square Terminal, or FMCPOA online store.





5. Honorary Members are not required to pay dues.





6. Partial Members, as defined in Article III, Section 1, paragraph 2(e), are required to pay dues of $25 dollars per year.





7. Newly accepted CPOs will be granted a 6-month membership in the Fort Meade CPOA gratis. During this time these newly pinned Chiefs are classified as "Active Members". Beginning April 1 of the Calendar Year following their pinning, new CPO’s desiring to maintain Active membership in the Fort Meade CPOA will be assessed dues in accordance with the rules outlined in our Bylaws.