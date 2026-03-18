FMES Territorial Seeds Garden Program Fundraiser

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Territorial Code MS473/WS
Eruca vesicaria subsp. sativa 30-40 days. Can be sown from early spring through late fall. Frost-hardy and easy to grow. Long, dark green, broad, arrow-shaped leaves form a loose, open bunch. Grows 12–18 inches tall before bolting. Not bitter, this salad green has a jazzy, distinctive flavor. Approximately 550 seeds per gram.
Territorial code BN061/S
54 days. A tour de force in our bean trials, Wyatt took charge with robust, uniform plants in deep, emerald green. Early harvests of 5–6 ½ inch long, tender beans match the intense green of the plant’s foliage and are juicy and crisp with an outstanding, fresh bean flavor. We found its field-holding ability outstanding. The beans remained slender, stringless, and in prime eating condition when other varieties became fibrous and seedy. White seeds; 115 per ounce.
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