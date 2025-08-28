Full Metal Freedom LE/MV MC

Offered by

Full Metal Freedom LE/MV MC

About the memberships

FMF Member Dues

Full Patched Member Dues
$20

No expiration

Only Full Patched Members Pay Full Dues

Prospect Dues
$10

No expiration

Prospects Choose this option

Dues for the Year
$240

No expiration

Only Full Patched Members are eligible to pay Annual Dues. You can pay your Dues in January for all of the year. If you pay your Dues at a later month, you can ask the Treasurer back for the monies spent on past months dues. You will get a check written to you at the next Church or you can leave it as a donation to the Club.

Add a donation for Full Metal Freedom LE/MV MC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!