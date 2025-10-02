FMN Registration 2025-2026

Offered by
Pre-K–grade 8, beginner skiers / Saturdays 10:00–11:30 AM / January 3–March 7, 2026 / $110 includes trail access from Rikert each program morning / Parents are expected to help on skis or with pre- or post-ski support
Grades 2–8, with skiing experience / Wednesdays 3:30–4:45 PM and Saturdays 10:00–11:30 AM / December 6, 2025–March 7, 2026 / $250 (Rikert Ski Pass required and sold separately at ROC) / Bobcat skiers are ready to learn technique and motivated to ski longer distances
Grades 5–8, intermediate to advanced skiers / Wednesdays and Fridays 3:30–5:00 PM, Saturdays 10:00–11:30 AM / November 1, 2024 (dry-land)–mid- to late-March 2026 / $400 (Rikert Ski Pass required and sold separately at ROC) / Wildcat skiers are interested in focused training and technique for racing
These hats raise funds for FMN! poly-blend outer, lined with mid-weight fleece / sized for little kids <5yo / We will have this hat for you at the first practice at check-in
These hats raise funds for FMN! poly-blend outer, lined with mid-weight fleece / S/M fits most kids, 20.5" / We will have this hat for you at the first practice at check-in
These hats raise funds for FMN! poly-blend outer, lined with mid-weight fleece / M/L fits some kids and most adults, 22" / We will have this hat for you at the first practice at check-in
Junior sized, Swix red color
Jackets will be have FMN logo on chest opposite Swix logo.
First order deadline is November 15, estimated delivery by mid-December.
Team Down Jacket is a thick and classic down jacket filled with responsible RDS down. The fabric over the shoulders is both elastic and waterproof. Extra filling in the collar to keep you warm and comfortable, and elastic in the hood and hem to ensure a great fit. It has a rib knit cuff that keeps the jacket from sliding up so that it sits comfortably around the wrist. Two front pockets and prominent Swix logos on chest and sleeve.
Adult sized, Fiery Red color
Jackets will be have FMN logo on chest opposite Swix logo.
First order deadline is November 15, estimated delivery by mid-December.
Elevate your outdoor experience with our premium down jacket. Crafted from durable ripstop fabric and filled with 89/20 duck down with a 650 fill power, this jacket delivers superior warmth and lightweight insulation. It features an adjustable hood and hem for a personalized fit, elastic inner cuffs to lock in heat, and multiple pockets for secure storage. Reflective logos on the front and back ensure visibility in low-light conditions. Designed for those who demand performance and style, this jacket is your ultimate companion for cold-weather adventures.
