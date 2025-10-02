FMN Registration 2025-2026

Adult sized, Fiery Red color

Jackets will be have FMN logo on chest opposite Swix logo.





First order deadline is November 15, estimated delivery by mid-December.





Elevate your outdoor experience with our premium down jacket. Crafted from durable ripstop fabric and filled with 89/20 duck down with a 650 fill power, this jacket delivers superior warmth and lightweight insulation. It features an adjustable hood and hem for a personalized fit, elastic inner cuffs to lock in heat, and multiple pockets for secure storage. Reflective logos on the front and back ensure visibility in low-light conditions. Designed for those who demand performance and style, this jacket is your ultimate companion for cold-weather adventures.