FNC Natural Playground (Music and Sensory)

Music Wall item
Music Wall
$500
Spring Rider item
Spring Rider
$400
Dragon Fly Bench item
Dragon Fly Bench
$600
Hamony Flower item
Hamony Flower
$200
Sensory Path item
Sensory Path
$500
Two-bin Sensory Tables
$800
Dual-compartment tables for tactile exploration with sand, water, or other materials.
Loose Rolling Logs
$500
Smooth, small logs for rolling and motor skill development.
Decorative Ribbons and Streamers
$75
Colorful flowing materials for sensory engagement and fun.
Chalkboard Wall
$600
A mounted chalkboard for outdoor drawing and writing.
Art Easel
$200
A freestanding easel for painting and drawing.
